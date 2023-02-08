Read full article on original website
Related
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Albany Herald
MVP to Super Bowl: Can Mahomes Avoid Fate of Falcons Matt Ryan?
As we roll toward Super Bowl LVII, we have Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as a centerpiece, just crowned NFL Most Valuable Player. ... and now trying to avoid adding to a weird streak that includes former Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible.
Comments / 0