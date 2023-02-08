Kaleb Boateng, who played offensive line at Clemson before transferring to Florida, died Thursday. He was 21. Clemson announced his death but did not list a cause. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released Friday morning. "This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him."

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO