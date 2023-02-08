ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of becoming the youngest quarterback to start three Super Bowls, but the Kansas City Chiefs star is more interested in becoming the 13th to earn multiple Super Bowl rings. Mahomes will be playing in his third Super Bowl in the past four campaigns, and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Report: Texans to hire Matt Burke as DC; Kliff Kingsbury on radar

The Houston Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Friday. The network also reported former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury would interview for the offensive coordinator role. Burke, who interviewed with the Texans this week, most recently worked as the defensive line...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Clayton News Daily

Ex-Clemson, Florida OL Kaleb Boateng dies at 21

Kaleb Boateng, who played offensive line at Clemson before transferring to Florida, died Thursday. He was 21. Clemson announced his death but did not list a cause. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released Friday morning. "This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him."
GAINESVILLE, FL

