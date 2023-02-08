Read full article on original website
Related
thevalleyledger.com
City of Easton Fire Department accepting applications for entry-level firefighters
Easton, PA – February 9, 2023 – The City of Easton is currently accepting applications for the Firefighter Recruit 1 position with the Easton Fire Department until Friday, March 10 at 4 pm. EFD is a fully professional department. The city pays for training through the Allentown Fire...
brctv13.com
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trans-Bridge Lines working with city on best way to serve passengers ahead of Allentown Bus Terminal closure next week
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Trans-Bridge Lines, Inc. says the Allentown Bus Terminal will close permanently, effective Monday. The building, which is leased by Trans-Bridge Lines from the City of Allentown, is subleased to an independent ticket agent. That ticket agent has notified Trans-Bridge Lines that they will cease to operate at the location.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem Community Recovery Fund aims to assist marginalized communities
Bethlehem organizations could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from a grant program by the City of Bethlehem known as the Community Recovery Fund. Applications for the recurring grant program will open March 1. It seeks to invest in community organizations and those who are doing work to support the community with a focus on pandemic recovery.
Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away. The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski. She passed away over the summer after battling a...
Cuts, furloughs on the table in Crestwood School District
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tough conversations in a Luzerne County School District Thursday night involving a budget hole and possible teacher layoffs. School officials say it could lead to the layoffs of more than two dozen teachers in the future. The Crestwood School District is currently facing a $2.7 million deficit as it […]
SNAP program changes create potential rise in food insecurity
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extra benefits to the federal snap program formerly known as food stamps are set to end soon in dozens of states. Gretchen Hunt walks through the aisles of the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. The non-profit serves millions of pounds of food to more than […]
Main Line Media News
PennDOT starting work on Route 30 in Radnor Township, Route 320 in Lower Merion
PennDOT will start work Thursday on Route 30 in Radnor Township. Feb. 9-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: weekday single lane closures in both directions between Chetwynd Drive and Norwood Drive for relocation of traffic signals. Not far away, more work is starting in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. PennDOT...
Fort Washington Developer Collaborates with King of Prussia Contractor on Bucks County Office
Mediplex Property Group (MPG), Fort Washington, has begun a build-to-suit renovation on a single-story, 12,800-sq.-ft building in Newtown, Bucks County. My ChesCo reported on the project. Upon completion in late 2023, Mediplex Newtown will house a combination of outpatient healthcare modalities, including:. Clinical offices. A physical therapy center. Imaging facilities.
Pennsylvania amusement park to present plan for new attraction
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park, located near Allentown, is expected to show off its plan for a new attraction. According to the South Whitehall Township website, the park is attending the Feb. 16th meeting of the Planning Commission of the township to submit development plans. This area of land indicated in the […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
Lehigh University says no students housing, welcomes community input for 3 Bethlehem churches
Three Bethlehem churches recently agreed to sell their properties to Lehigh University. The question remains as to what the school is going to do with them. The university recently won a bid to buy St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. The sale includes a large parking lot at St. John’s Church.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMEMBER KATHERINE GILMORE RICHARDSON RELEASES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PENNSYLVANIA’S SCHOOL FUNDING SYSTEM BEING DECLARED UNCONSTITUTIONAL
PHILADELPHIA – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) released the following statement in response to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania declaring the state’s school funding system unconstitutional:. “At long last, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has confirmed what we’ve known all along – that Pennsylvania does an inadequate...
Mercury
Montgomery County OKs $8.7M in contracts
NORRISTOWN – Montgomery County officials kicked off their first February meeting designating more than $8.7 million for contracts. The 17-item contract package was unanimously approved on Feb. 2 by all three Montgomery County Commissioners: Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr., newly sworn in Vice Chairwoman Jamila Winder and Commissioner Joe Gale.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Physician turned baker to 'bring joy through sweets' at new Easton bake shop
EASTON, Pa. - The doctor is in. In to satisfy your sweet tooth, that is. Eileen Newman, MD spent more than a decade as a physician, but the Forks Township mother of three has found that there is more than one way to find happiness - as well as bring happiness to others - in her professional life.
Scranton pension fund makes progress, audit finds
(The Center Square) – An audit of Scranton’s public pension plans shows the city has made significant progress in recent years, but officials still have a funding gap to narrow. By December 2021, police and non-uniformed pension plans approached an 80% funded ratio of assets to liabilities, but the firemen’s pension still lagged, according to the audit. Overall, the combined pension fund is 66% funded, placing Scranton in moderate distress. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
Comments / 0