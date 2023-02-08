Read full article on original website
Related
hbsdealer.com
Home Depot going solar in Calif.
Home Depot is partnering with DSD Renewables (DSD) to install 13 megawatts of solar power on the rooftops at 25 store locations in California. “Reducing The Home Depot’s environmental impact is essential to our efforts to build a better business, workplace and world,” said Ron Jarvis, vice president and chief sustainability officer for Home Depot.
hbsdealer.com
Bliffert manager elected chairman of Wisconsin Retail Lumber Association Board
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware has reported that manager Chris Hegeman has accepted a two-year term as chairman of the board of the Wisconsin Retail Lumber Association (WRLA), part of the Northwestern Lumber Association (NLA). “If you want long term success in our industry you have to be willing to contribute...
hbsdealer.com
Sherwin-Williams Foundation expands support of NEOHCED
The Sherwin-Williams Foundation continues to enhance its commitment with The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development (NEOHCED) to support economic and business growth, along with advancement of the Northeast Ohio community. “The Sherwin-Williams Foundation is pleased to expand its 15-year collaboration with NEOHCED. Our ongoing support directly reflects one...
Comments / 0