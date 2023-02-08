ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Home Depot going solar in Calif.

Home Depot is partnering with DSD Renewables (DSD) to install 13 megawatts of solar power on the rooftops at 25 store locations in California. “Reducing The Home Depot’s environmental impact is essential to our efforts to build a better business, workplace and world,” said Ron Jarvis, vice president and chief sustainability officer for Home Depot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sherwin-Williams Foundation expands support of NEOHCED

The Sherwin-Williams Foundation continues to enhance its commitment with The Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development (NEOHCED) to support economic and business growth, along with advancement of the Northeast Ohio community. “The Sherwin-Williams Foundation is pleased to expand its 15-year collaboration with NEOHCED. Our ongoing support directly reflects one...
CLEVELAND, OH

