Arizona State

Chloé
3d ago

He didn't create 12 million jobs during covid. Many of those went back to work once the mandates were lifted. The pandemic caused Americans to lose 22 million jobs over two months, so it could be argued that an extraordinary number of jobs were created in 2021 and 2022 because so many were lost in early 2020.

Barbara Berry
3d ago

This man is a joke he is not fit to be in our WH now let along run again if people are dumb enough to put this man back in they deserve what they will get and what it could be a war with China on our on ground he is destroying our Military and we can not protect ourselves.

Nuckenfuts
3d ago

I had to laugh reading about the NBC POLL and 28% giving high marks to Biden on mental ability to be president. Best I can figure is that the 28% have the combined mental capacity of a 5 yr. old.

TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Blocks Reporters From Questioning Husband President Joe Biden About Classified Documents Scandal

Jill Biden did her best to physically block eager reporters from getting near President Joe Biden at the White House's Lunar New Year celebration. The First Lady was seen expertly moving herself between the journalists and her husband — who has been recently mocked for repeatedly fumbling his words and flubbing names in speeches — as they peppered him with questions about the classified documents that had been found in one of his old office buildings. "This has really gotten concerning," former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins said in a Friday, January 27, interview addressing the incident. "In all fairness to...
New York Post

How Joe Biden went from ‘one of the poorest’ in Congress to a millionaire

When Joe Biden was a US senator he referred to himself as “one of the poorest members” of Congress. But his fortunes rose precipitously following his years as vice-president, thanks to a flurry of cash from book deals and speeches —  as well as regular kickbacks from his brother and youngest son, according to text messages from Hunter Biden’s laptop and a congressional probe. In 2016, his last year as vice-president, “middle class Joe” reported between $291,000 and about $1 million in assets and income outside his vice-presidential salary of $230,700. He also claimed between $780,000 and about $1.6 million in...
CNN

Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'

On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Set To Undergo Physical After BLOWING OFF Two Previous Exams As 2024 Election Season Draws Near

President Joe Biden is scheduled to receive a physical later this month after previously missing the exam two months in a row, RadarOnline.com can confirm.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre confirmed the news on Wednesday during her daily press briefing.According to Jean-Pierre, President Biden’s physical is scheduled for February 16 and the results of the exam will be released to the public later that day.“I know folks are wondering why it hasn't happened yet,” she explained Wednesday. “This was literally a matter of scheduling around what has been an incredibly busy schedule for the president the past several months,...
