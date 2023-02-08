Read full article on original website
yumadailynews.com
Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting
The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
Man dies in trailer fire
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Teen in Yuma arrested for arson, officials say the fire was intentionally set
YUMA -- A teen in Yuma, Joseph Perez, has been arrested for Arson of an Occupied Structure. Around 5:00 in the morning, Yuma Fire went to the apartment complex on South 3rd Ave. According to Yuma Fire, heavy smoke and the fire was coming from the second floor. Firefighters were...
yumadailynews.com
Preschool in Yuma gets broken into, police ask for help in identifying the burglar
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking the public to help in identifying the reported burglar. The man broke into Cornerstone Preschool around 3:00 in the morning. According to police, the man stole some items from the school, and also some children's medication. If you have any information on...
yumadailynews.com
Police warn locals about scam calls and money fraud
SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been receiving reports of scam calls involving Facebook. Local's have been getting their accounts hacked where money has been requested to their Facebook friends. Police have been asking residents to verify all requests involving monetary support before sending money to anyone. If...
yumadailynews.com
American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares
(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
Man robbed and broke into preschool
A man broke into a preschool and stole several items from inside, the suspect was arrested on Friday. The post Man robbed and broke into preschool appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to man dead and others taken to local hospital
YUMA -- YCSO have been investigating the accident that left one man dead and the others take to the hospital. On February 5, 2023, just before 4:30 in the morning. Deputies got a call about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 95 and Mile Marker 7. According to...
City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.
As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.
realestatedaily-news.com
Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma
Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
proclaimerscv.com
After spending $20 million on migrant treatment, Arizona hospital is on the edge of failure: “Nobody has a solution”
A border town’s single hospital is being overrun by migrant patients, testing its medical capabilities and putting it in danger of shutting down due to a lack of money to handle the influx. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy was told by Dr. Robert Transchel,...
Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom
An open letter was sent out to Governor Gavin Newsom (D-California) from concerned citizens of Imperial County. The post Imperial County sends open letter to Governor Newsom appeared first on KYMA.
YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at Pepperwood Apartments on Wednesday. The post YPD arrest 19-year-old man responsible for arson appeared first on KYMA.
SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise
An Imperial Valley mother speaking out after fentanyl claimed the life of her son, what she wishes she knew then, and a powerful message for our community The post SPECIAL REPORT: Fentanyl on the rise appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery
The Brawley Police Department said one man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from someone at gunpoint. The post Brawley man arrested for carjacking and robbery appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying science jobs in Yuma
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
kyma.com
Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave
Yuma County Deputies say a 24-year-old man is now behind bars, accused of trying to murder someone last month. The post Suspect arrested for shooting on Vaughn Ave appeared first on KYMA.
Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral
One woman from California claims she’s in part responsible for a growing demand for Yuma lettuce across America. The post Home Grown: California woman makes Yuma lettuce go viral appeared first on KYMA.
