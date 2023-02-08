ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Semi-truck parking at homes in San Luis have caught police attention

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been informing the community about maintaining safety throughout the city. Officials for the police department took to social media to address the different issues that have been complained about by citizens, which include semi-trucks parking in residential areas. According to San Luis...
SAN LUIS, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma to Hold Ave C, 18th St Future Upgrades Meeting

The City of Yuma invites members of the public to attend an open house to learn more about future upgrades to the intersection of Avenue C and 18th Street from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the cafeteria of Cibola High School, 4100 W. 20th St. Residents may...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Man dies in trailer fire

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out this morning at a mobile home in El Centro claiming the life of one man and two dogs. The fire broke out at the Country Life RV Park in El Centro, California. The Imperial County Fire Department said the fire started around 6 a.m. in The post Man dies in trailer fire appeared first on KYMA.
EL CENTRO, CA
yumadailynews.com

Police warn locals about scam calls and money fraud

SAN LUIS -- Police in San Luis have been receiving reports of scam calls involving Facebook. Local's have been getting their accounts hacked where money has been requested to their Facebook friends. Police have been asking residents to verify all requests involving monetary support before sending money to anyone. If...
SAN LUIS, AZ
yumadailynews.com

American Sheriff Alliance Calls for eradication of Mexican Cartels, YCSO shares

(Washington, DC) – Deputies in Yuma have been informing the community about new updated information from the American Sheriffs Alliance. The American Sheriff Alliance met in Washington, DC, last week to discuss the continued rise in overdose deaths and violence plaguing their jurisdictions in all areas of the country. These troubling patterns can all be traced to two main drivers of illicit narcotics into the United States – the Mexican Sinaloa and the Jalisco New Generation Cartels, both Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) which are headquartered south of the United States border with Mexico.
YUMA, AZ
Anthony Zeedyk

City of Yuma to host public meeting on reclamation project.

As the City of Yuma plans to revitalize a historic area of town, they are inviting the public to attend a meeting to learn more about the project and share their ideas. The plans for the project, called "Brownfields to Innovation Districts," will be discussed at the public meeting on February 14th.
YUMA, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Panattoni To Build 1+ Million SF Industrial Park in Yuma

Developer Sees Demand for Distribution of Mexico-Produced Goods Through Arizona. PHOENIX, Feb. 9, 2023 – Leading U.S. industrial space developer Panattoni Development has land at 36th Street and South Avenue 4E in Yuma, AZ for development of a 1+ million square foot industrial park. Panattoni sees an opportunity for US and international companies to utilize Yuma as a distribution point for both the US and Mexico markets.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Highest-paying science jobs in Yuma

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Former Yuma teacher, coach in court for sending obscene material to a minor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update now in the case of a local elementary school teacher and former junior varsity football coach, accused of asking for nude pictures from a minor. In a quick court appearance, the defense for 31-year-old Jacob Williams requested additional time in this case and...
YUMA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy