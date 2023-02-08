ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Pasadena Nonprofit CALSTART Adds Two New Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

CALSTART, a national nonprofit organization with offices in Pasadena dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean transportation, announced the election of two new industry leaders to its Board of Directors. “We are pleased to add these two highly qualified and reputable clean transportation executives to our Board of Directors,” said...
PASADENA, CA
John Muir Junior Lauren Gray Crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023

Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) congratulates John Muir Junior Lauren Gray, newly crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023!. “Thank you to everyone who supported Lauren. I am happy to announce that after a great voter turnout, a strong interview and a commitment to the program over the past 6 months, Lauren was crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023 this evening.” – Dr. Lawton Gray (JMHS Principal)
PASADENA, CA
Assemblymember Chris Holden Proposes Legislation for Western Regional Electric System to Boost Clean Energy Access and Reliability

Thursday, Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) introduced legislation AB 538 to work with states across the west and create a regional electric system that expands the footprint for clean energy resources and enables better collaboration, transparency, and integration across the western electrical transmission grid system. “Comprehensive planning and dispatch across a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oaxacan Community of LA

Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
La Cañada High School’s C3 College & Career Center is Finally Open

The La Cañada High School (LCHS) C³ College & Career Center is finally open! Huge gratitude and hugs to everyone who made this a reality! LCUSD hosted over 60 folks at the beautiful ribbon-cutting ceremony last week and the school is excited to offer additional college and career readiness help to the LCHS community. Many C³ events are already planned.
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CA
Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future

Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
PASADENA, CA
‘Black Mecca’ Will Capture the Music, Dance, and Art of the Harlem Renaissance – A Blossoming of African American Culture

Pasadena nonprofit Clazzical Notes aims to enlighten audiences with the significance of the Harlem Renaissance with a special experience called “Black Mecca” on Friday, Feb. 10. The Harlem Renaissance was a significant period of growth and development for the African American community that flourished from the 1910s throughout...
PASADENA, CA
Political Gumbo: Be Ready For a Major Quake

I’ve been in two major earthquakes. In 1971, a 6.6 quake shook Altadena on Feb. 9. That quake was centered in the San Fernando Valley and it bounced me right out of the top bunk bed to the floor. Twenty-three years later, I was in a 6.7 shaker while...
PASADENA, CA
We Get Letters: Demand and Maintain Right Standing, Transparency and Accountability in Our Community

It will be our ACTIONS that will bring reform in our communities!. We, the Community, must drive progressive transformation within our law enforcement agencies, governing systems and our community members. We, the community, must be in front of everything happening in our neighborhoods. We, the community, must hold the responsibility and the control of what is acceptable and unacceptable in our own community.
ALTADENA, CA
LET IT BE MORNING | Landmark Pasadena

LET IT BE MORNING, the new film from The Band’s Visit writer/director Eran Kolirin, will be opening in Pasadena at the Landmark Pasadena (formerly Laemmle) at 673 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101 via Cohen Media Group on February 10th. LET IT BE MORNING had its world premiere in...
PASADENA, CA
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend

It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
PASADENA, CA

