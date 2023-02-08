Read full article on original website
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Interfaith Study Group to Feature Broadcast Journalist Val Zavala in Upcoming Meeting
In a world where division and intolerance seem to be on the rise, the Interfaith Study Group offers a space where people of different faiths can come together and learn from one another. Founded in 2007 by the All Saints Church in Pasadena, the Islamic Center of Southern California, and...
Pasadena Nonprofit CALSTART Adds Two New Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors
CALSTART, a national nonprofit organization with offices in Pasadena dedicated to accelerating the transition to clean transportation, announced the election of two new industry leaders to its Board of Directors. “We are pleased to add these two highly qualified and reputable clean transportation executives to our Board of Directors,” said...
“Observations in Black”: Experience a Pictorial Celebration of Black History Month Through the Lens of Photographer Alfred Haymond
Growing up in the 70s and 80s, Alfred Haymond was surrounded by comic books, skateboards, and magazines like Ebony, LIFE, and National Geographic. It was these magazines that sparked his interest in photography. As a graduation gift, his mother gave him a camera kit, which he used to capture the...
John Muir Junior Lauren Gray Crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023
Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) congratulates John Muir Junior Lauren Gray, newly crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023!. “Thank you to everyone who supported Lauren. I am happy to announce that after a great voter turnout, a strong interview and a commitment to the program over the past 6 months, Lauren was crowned Miss Black Pasadena 2023 this evening.” – Dr. Lawton Gray (JMHS Principal)
Assemblymember Chris Holden Proposes Legislation for Western Regional Electric System to Boost Clean Energy Access and Reliability
Thursday, Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena) introduced legislation AB 538 to work with states across the west and create a regional electric system that expands the footprint for clean energy resources and enables better collaboration, transparency, and integration across the western electrical transmission grid system. “Comprehensive planning and dispatch across a...
‘The last thing we expected’: Black maternal mortality rate prompt families, experts to fight for change
The maternal mortality rate in the United States has increased over the last few years according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Black pregnant people continue to be disproportionately impacted.
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
The Oaxacan Community of LA
Then-City Council president Nury Martinez displayed both racism and ignorance of her city when she asked about the origins of the “short, dark people” in Koreatown, and said they were “tan feo [so ugly].” Then-councilmember Gil Cedillo chuckled and said they don’t wear shoes before the group returned to their main task: “We have to massage districts that are going to benefit you guys,” said Ron Herrera, then head of the LA County Federation of Labor.
La Cañada High School’s C3 College & Career Center is Finally Open
The La Cañada High School (LCHS) C³ College & Career Center is finally open! Huge gratitude and hugs to everyone who made this a reality! LCUSD hosted over 60 folks at the beautiful ribbon-cutting ceremony last week and the school is excited to offer additional college and career readiness help to the LCHS community. Many C³ events are already planned.
South Pasadena Educational Foundation to Hold its Annual Parti Gras themed “Smooth Sailing” on May 20
South Pasadena Educational Foundation (SPEF) will host its annual Parti Gras themed “Smooth Sailing” on Saturday, May 20, 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Arroyo Seco Golf Course in South Pasadena. The tradition of celebrating the schools of South Pasadena at Parti Gras turns 40 this year. Join...
Commission Approves Recommendation Adopting Hate Crimes Hotline and Web Reporting System
On Tuesday the City’s Human Relation Commission approved a recommendation that the City Council adopt Los Angeles 211 system and web reporting system to report hate crimes. According to Chair Brandon Lamar, the commission has been discussing ways the community could combat hate crimes and incidents for the past year.
City of Pasadena Announces Closures and Reminders for Lincoln’s, Washington’s Birthdays
In observance of Lincoln’s and Washington’s Birthdays, City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 20. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. The City’s Citizen Service Center (CSC) will be open between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon...
Pasadena Water & Power Asks For Community Input on Roadmap to Energy Future
Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) is seeking the community’s input on its long-term energy plan through a virtual community meeting on February 22nd, 6-8 p.m. The Power Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) serves as a 25-year blueprint for PWP’s strategy of providing reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible energy. The...
Sportscaster Jim Hill to Serve as Grand Marshal of Pasadena’s 41st Black History Parade, Dedicated to late Councilmember John J. Kennedy
Sportscaster Jim Hill will serve as the grand marshal of Pasadena’s 41st annual Black History Parade and Festival. The parade, which is dedicated to the late Councilmember John J. Kennedy, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We are honored to have...
‘Black Mecca’ Will Capture the Music, Dance, and Art of the Harlem Renaissance – A Blossoming of African American Culture
Pasadena nonprofit Clazzical Notes aims to enlighten audiences with the significance of the Harlem Renaissance with a special experience called “Black Mecca” on Friday, Feb. 10. The Harlem Renaissance was a significant period of growth and development for the African American community that flourished from the 1910s throughout...
Political Gumbo: Be Ready For a Major Quake
I’ve been in two major earthquakes. In 1971, a 6.6 quake shook Altadena on Feb. 9. That quake was centered in the San Fernando Valley and it bounced me right out of the top bunk bed to the floor. Twenty-three years later, I was in a 6.7 shaker while...
We Get Letters: Demand and Maintain Right Standing, Transparency and Accountability in Our Community
It will be our ACTIONS that will bring reform in our communities!. We, the Community, must drive progressive transformation within our law enforcement agencies, governing systems and our community members. We, the community, must be in front of everything happening in our neighborhoods. We, the community, must hold the responsibility and the control of what is acceptable and unacceptable in our own community.
City’s Human Relations Commission Approves Recommendation to Remove Former Mayor’s Portrait
Pasadena’s Human Relations Commission is officially recommending the City Council remove portraits and plaques dedicated to former City leaders that took part in hate campaigns. “The desire of the Human Relations Commission is to bring healing conversations to the community about the wrongdoings of the past,” said Chair Brandon...
LET IT BE MORNING | Landmark Pasadena
LET IT BE MORNING, the new film from The Band’s Visit writer/director Eran Kolirin, will be opening in Pasadena at the Landmark Pasadena (formerly Laemmle) at 673 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101 via Cohen Media Group on February 10th. LET IT BE MORNING had its world premiere in...
Nightlife: Live Shows and Performances in Pasadena This Weekend
It’s the new normal and having worked from home for most of the week, nothing is as exciting as going out to enjoy live shows and performances. Check out what’s happening at these local venues depending on the kind of music, mood or vibe you are looking for.
