PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - It’s almost time for the Chiefs to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Looking back at the preseason, this team had a lot of doubters about their offensive success given the loss of Tyreek Hill. But now the No. 1 offense in the league is gearing up to take on the No. 1 defense on the biggest stage in the NFL.

19 HOURS AGO