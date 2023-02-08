Read full article on original website
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBrideKansas City, MO
The Comeback
Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTAJ
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
WIBW
Topeka Zoo’s Orangutans select their Super Bowl 57 winner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s orangutans had the honor of selecting who they predict to be the winner of Super Bowl 57 — either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Two boxes, decorated in the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ colors and decor, were placed inside...
WIBW
The Fan Experience is bringing a lot of smiles and fun for Super Bowl 57
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - An experience fans certainly love and continue to show out for ahead of Super Bowl 57. As parents and relatives watch their kids go through drills, older generation of Chiefs fans are enjoying what Kansas City as done. “Andy Reid has done a spectacular job. We...
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
WTAJ
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
WIBW
Chiefs fans come together at Super Bowl 57 outdoor fan experience
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans from all over the world have gathered in Arizona to celebrate Kansas City’s trip to Super Bowl 57. At the outdoor fan experience in Hance Park, fans had the opportunity to listen to live music, play cornhole and other games set up by the host committee, and interact with other members of Chiefs Kingdom.
WIBW
Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
WIBW
Chiefs players knew Patrick Mahomes would win MVP
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Before the NFL Honors Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes’ teammates knew he would win MVP. Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first place votes. Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen received the other two. This marks Mahmoes’ second MVP and first since 2019. “I definitely think...
WIBW
Super Bowl 57 entertainers speak ahead of their big show
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke in a moderated discussion ahead of their big performances on Sunday during the Super Bowl. “This was not on my bucket list and was not anything I ever imagined that I would do. So to get that call. Are you sure? You, me. And I’m so honored,” said Babyface, who will be singing America the Beautiful.
WIBW
An illustrator of Chiefs’ children’s book reads to area kids before the Super Bowl
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12, and on Wednesday, some students in the Chiefs’ Kingdom had a guest illustrator read to them a story he worked on about the Chiefs. Rob Peters is one of the illustrators behind...
WIBW
Super Bowl I broadcaster reflects on Chiefs current success
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play commentator looks back at his play-calling on the biggest stage in football. Tom Hedrick received the call of a lifetime back in 1967. Hedrick said he remembers that call as if it had happened yesterday. “Hank Stram,” said Hedrick. “Chiefs coach...
WIBW
The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup
GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years. Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.
WIBW
KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only big event on the horizon for Kansas City football fans. Kansas City will also host the NFL Draft in April!. On Friday, the KC Sports Commission released renderings of the NFL Draft site. The stage will be in...
WIBW
The Chiefs offense proved the preseason doubters wrong
PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - It’s almost time for the Chiefs to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Looking back at the preseason, this team had a lot of doubters about their offensive success given the loss of Tyreek Hill. But now the No. 1 offense in the league is gearing up to take on the No. 1 defense on the biggest stage in the NFL.
WIBW
Former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham traded to Spurs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Graham, along with four second-round draft picks, were traded in exchange for SF Josh Richardson. The Spurs...
WIBW
Chiefs Thursday Press Conference: Andy Reid & Travis Kelce
GLENDALE, Az. (KCTV) - The Chiefs hold their Thursday press conference during Super Bowl week. Head coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce are the scheduled speakers.
WIBW
FIRST LOOK: Renderings released of what NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL and Kansas City Sports Commission have released first-look images of what the upcoming NFL Draft will look like in Kansas City in April. The images show a decked-out Union Station, along with large signage and fan areas between the World War I Museum’s Liberty Memorial and Union Station.
