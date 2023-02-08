ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
WIBW

Topeka Zoo’s Orangutans select their Super Bowl 57 winner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s orangutans had the honor of selecting who they predict to be the winner of Super Bowl 57 — either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs. Two boxes, decorated in the Chiefs’ and Eagles’ colors and decor, were placed inside...
WIBW

The Fan Experience is bringing a lot of smiles and fun for Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - An experience fans certainly love and continue to show out for ahead of Super Bowl 57. As parents and relatives watch their kids go through drills, older generation of Chiefs fans are enjoying what Kansas City as done. “Andy Reid has done a spectacular job. We...
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WIBW

Chiefs fans come together at Super Bowl 57 outdoor fan experience

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans from all over the world have gathered in Arizona to celebrate Kansas City’s trip to Super Bowl 57. At the outdoor fan experience in Hance Park, fans had the opportunity to listen to live music, play cornhole and other games set up by the host committee, and interact with other members of Chiefs Kingdom.
WIBW

Kansas, Pennsylvania governors make bet ahead of big game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl for a second time this season, this time for a prize of soft pretzels, Philly cheesesteaks and doughnuts. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that she has made a...
WIBW

Chiefs players knew Patrick Mahomes would win MVP

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - Before the NFL Honors Thursday night, Patrick Mahomes’ teammates knew he would win MVP. Mahomes received 48 of the 50 first place votes. Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen received the other two. This marks Mahmoes’ second MVP and first since 2019. “I definitely think...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Super Bowl 57 entertainers speak ahead of their big show

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - Rihanna, Chris Stapleton, Babyface and Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke in a moderated discussion ahead of their big performances on Sunday during the Super Bowl. “This was not on my bucket list and was not anything I ever imagined that I would do. So to get that call. Are you sure? You, me. And I’m so honored,” said Babyface, who will be singing America the Beautiful.
WIBW

Super Bowl I broadcaster reflects on Chiefs current success

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas City Chiefs play-by-play commentator looks back at his play-calling on the biggest stage in football. Tom Hedrick received the call of a lifetime back in 1967. Hedrick said he remembers that call as if it had happened yesterday. “Hank Stram,” said Hedrick. “Chiefs coach...
WIBW

The Chiefs preview the upcoming Super Bowl matchup

GLENDALE, AZ. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs are inching closer and closer to Super Bowl 57. This marks the third time they’re at the big game in the last four years. Players who were on the team when they lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay say that loss is pushing them even harder to fight for a win this time around.
WIBW

KC Sports Commission reveals first renderings of NFL Draft site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl isn’t the only big event on the horizon for Kansas City football fans. Kansas City will also host the NFL Draft in April!. On Friday, the KC Sports Commission released renderings of the NFL Draft site. The stage will be in...
WIBW

The Chiefs offense proved the preseason doubters wrong

PHOENIX, AZ. (WIBW) - It’s almost time for the Chiefs to take on the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Looking back at the preseason, this team had a lot of doubters about their offensive success given the loss of Tyreek Hill. But now the No. 1 offense in the league is gearing up to take on the No. 1 defense on the biggest stage in the NFL.
WIBW

Former KU basketball star Devonte’ Graham traded to Spurs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas men’s basketball star Devonte’ Graham has been traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Graham, along with four second-round draft picks, were traded in exchange for SF Josh Richardson. The Spurs...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy