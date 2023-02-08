ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wspa.com

2 dead, 1 injured in Greenville Co. shooting

Two people are dead and one person is in the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in Greenville County.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety

City of Clemson, Clemson University to examine ways to improve road safety.
CLEMSON, SC
wspa.com

Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses

Anderson Co. works to remove dilapidated houses
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg County asking for public input on affordability of housing

Spartanburg County asking for public input on affordability of housing.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina lottery winner donates $150,000 prize to charity

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A Greenville man gave his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the winner missed the jackpot by one number on a quick-pick ticket purchased at the GT Express Mart located on Easley Bridge Road. Paying an extra dollar for a PowerPlay tripled the winner's […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.

Fire at Duke Energy Plant in Rutherford Co.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Thursday Forecast: Feb. 9

Thursday Forecast: Feb. 9
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.

Let's Eat at Hall of Fame Sports Grill in Greenville, S.C.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Haywood Mall in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Downtown Spartanburg restaurant closes

The Wild Wing Cafe shut its doors for good last week.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park

SLED, Clinton Police investigating death at Laurens Co. park
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man has given his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the Lottery. The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials the donation was made to an Upstate charity. He called the win "exhilarating.". The winner...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes Spartanburg

There is nothing better than getting a cake but with Nothing Bundt Cake that celebration is taken to a new level. With Valentine's Day around corner this local Spartanburg shop is offering sweet treats for Valentine's Day.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

‘I was screaming’, Upstate woman wins $200,000 Powerball jackpot

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate woman had just gotten off work when her daughter called her to check her winning Powerball ticket. Her daughter told her that someone at the V Go Mart on East River Street in Anderson where she buys tickets won $200,000. The woman joked, "Yeah, me." She wasn't laughing when she called her daughter back […]
ANDERSON, SC

