Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals In Worcester

Worcester, Massachusetts, is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its rich history and culture, as well as its excellent schools and universities.
WORCESTER, MA
The US Sun

Major Walgreens update will see mass closure of pharmacies – see if store near you will be impacted

WALGREENS' million-dollar acquisition of a smaller pharmacy has caused mass closures in California. Brooklyn, New York-based Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies will shutter 22 of its storefronts after it was bought by Walgreens. Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacies filed for bankruptcy in December, which prompted the deal between them and the pharmacy giant. On...
BOSTON, MA
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium in Worcester sells for $442,000

Carol Donnelly and James Donnelly bought the property at 770 Salisbury Street, Worcester, from E Roth T Rita on Jan. 17, 2023, for $442,000 which represents a price per square foot of $168. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. These nearby units have also recently changed hands:. A...
WORCESTER, MA
Evan Crosby

8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a Month

Boston, MA. - The city of Boston is one of America's most expensive places to live. In fact, the city's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. And the cost of housing, especially apartment rentals, is a major contributor to that figure.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
whdh.com

Revere woman wins $1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold in Boston

Katherine Weddleton of Revere has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” $20 instant ticket game. Weddleton opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to go on a Disney cruise.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Lowell fire leaves 7 displaced

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell early Saturday morning. Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. around 3 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials. The blaze spread...
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs

Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
CHICOPEE, MA
worcestermag.com

Share your Worcester-area thrift store fashion finds

Thrift Store Threads is a new feature in Worcester Magazine, and we want to feature you!. Send us your stories fab fashion finds, including clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories, from thrift stores in Worcester and the surrounding area. We love photos, too, especially of you and your besties modeling for your favorite thrift store outfits!
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee considers ban on nip bottle sales

CHICOPEE — Two City Councilors are proposing to ban the sale of nips with the hopes of cutting down on the pervasive litter in the city. “There is a tremendous problem with trash and many residents have voiced issues and concerns about it,” Councilor Mary-Elizabeth Pniak-Costello said. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
McKnight's

4 nursing homes close, citing state’s 2-beds-per-room limit

Four more nursing homes in Massachusetts announced they will close, chased out of the state by a “reconfiguring” reform meant to improve the quality of care but possibly doing the opposite. The Northeast Health Group Inc. said it will shutter four facilities in the western part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
