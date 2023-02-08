Read full article on original website
thecitypages.com
Yummy Deli opens in the former Los Victors’ spot on the city’s North Side
While Los Victors Mexican Food California Style just closed up, a more-experienced Wausau restaurant — Yummy Deli — has recently taken its place on the west side, at least for the next couple of years. Since Dec. 19, the Yummy Deli has been operating at 1205 Merrill Ave....
WSAW
Owner of Marshfield’s ‘Buffalo Building’ donates property, city considers new police department location
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield will consider repurposing a donated building at 2504 S. Central Avenue for the city’s police department. The owner of Wildwood Plaza approached the city about a potential donation of the property known as the ‘Buffalo Building.’ The current police station was constructed in 1981 on 1st Street. According to Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink, a change is long overdue.
Business of the Week: House of Colour Wausau
Clintonville Police searching for suspect in armed robbery of a Kwik Trip
Clintonville Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday at a local Kwik Trip.
cwbradio.com
Crews Respond to Fire at Wausau Laundromat
Crews responded to a fire at a laundromat in Wausau Monday afternoon. The fire occurred at Wausau Cleaners on West Stewart Avenue around 1:30pm. The fire started in one of the dryers, but crews were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke, but it was...
dailydodge.com
Green Lake County Man Killed In Michigan Snowmobile Crash
(Berlin) We’re learning of the death of a Green Lake County man who was killed in a snowmobile accident in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. An obituary was recently published for William Shane Stimpfl of Berlin. The accident occurred in Gogebic County’s Town of Wakefield early on Sunday, January 29. The 53-year-old was traveling with a group of snowmobilers on a trail near Ramsey when the crash occurred. He died at the scene. A 54-year-old man operating a second snowmobile was treated for a broken leg. Stimpfl’s life will be celebrated in a pair of events this weekend. The first is Friday night from 5pm to 9pm at Junction Pub in Milton, and the second is Saturday night from 5pm to 9pm at Bucky’s Bar in Berlin.
spmetrowire.com
Local snow sculpter, Worzalla, partner to highlight reading
Local snow artist Jef Schobert sculpted his newest creation at Worzalla Publishing Company, 3535 Jefferson St. this week. The employee-owned book printer said it partnered with Schobert to encourage reading, according to a news release from the company. Schobert is a community favorite who sculpts snow art in his front...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident Caused by Medical Emergency
Marshfield Police Officers and EMS responded to a report of an accident with the operator actively seizing in the Festival Foods Parking lot. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 1:46pm on Monday, February 6th, they received a report of an accident in the Festival Foods parking lot. The caller stated the operator of the vehicle involved was actively seizing.
WNCY
Guns Brought to Two Schools in Fox Valley Back-to-Back Days
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child’s safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle School in Oshkosh, and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing firearms to school.
Crews called to Wausau fire
Wausau fire crews were called Monday to the scene of a blaze at a dry cleaner on the city’s west side. The first call came through at about 1:20 p.m. at 3820 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Crews extinguished the blaze upon arrival and began ventilating the building. No injuries...
1 dead, 2 injured in Tomahawk crash
One person died Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Tomahawk on Hwy. 8, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, 85, of Tomahawk. The crash was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hwy. 8 and Tannery Road....
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Wiza has already made city welcoming
Meleesa Johnson, who is no relation to me, is running for mayor. She claims that she wants to make Stevens Point a welcoming place for everybody. As somebody who has lived in Portage County for the majority of my life, I think it already is. I credit our current mayor, Mike Wiza for that.
YAHOO!
Case moves forward for Mosinee man charged with hiding his brother's body
WAUSAU − A 39-year-old Mosinee man waived his right to a hearing Friday connected to hiding his brother's body after his brother died. Michael J. Gendron faces a charge of hiding a corpse. Gendron's attorney, Wright Laufenberg, filed documents Wednesday waiving Gendron's right to a preliminary hearing. During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present enough information to show a crime probably happened and the defendant probably did it.
WSAW
Silver Alert canceled for Waupaca County man reported missing
WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man reported missing on Wednesday evening has been located. Patrick Joseph Nugent, 74, reportedly left his residence near Waupaca at 6:50 p.m. for an overnight medical appointment in Waushara County. His family was later contacted by that facility and told that he had not arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating shooting in central Wisconsin, suspect still at-large
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in the Town of Wausau. According to a release from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place during the late evening hours of Saturday, February 4, 2023, on Mcintosh Road, where a 38-year-old man was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
Exclusive: Wausau School District violated Wisconsin open meetings law during restructuring discussion
The Wausau School District violated the state’s open meetings law during a session in which a controversial and consequential restructuring plan was under discussion, Wausau Pilot & Review confirmed this week. The violation happened Oct. 6, when the district held an unposted meeting for two subcommittees formed to discuss...
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff Announces Promotion of Deputy to Detective
The Marathon County Sheriff is happy to announce the promotion of Deputy Adam Johnson to the rank of Detective. Detective Johnson began his employment with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office on July 18, 2018, when he was hired as a patrol deputy. Prior to coming to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Johnson served as a deputy at the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
spmetrowire.com
Plover woman treats PCSO to K9 portraits
The Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office is sporting some new art of its K9 dogs, thanks to a woman from Plover. Stephanie Schlegel works by day in the military science building on the UW-Stevens Point campus. But in her spare time, the trained graphic artist flexes her artistic muscles arm through Nefelibata Creative, her business that offers hand-painted portraits of family pets.
Wausau School Board to evaluate superintendent’s employment Monday
The Wausau Board of Education will hold a special meeting next week to discuss the “evaluation and employment of Superintendent of Schools” Keith Hilts, a mandated annual review for the district leader. According to an agenda posted at 2:45 p.m. Friday, the board will hold a closed session...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
