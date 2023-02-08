Read full article on original website
Related
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
WLBT
2 injured in Thursday night shooting on McDowell Road
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
KLTV
Traffic back to normal on Marshall and Old Hwy 80 in Longview following fatal wreck
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department says their officers are worked a one-vehicle fatality crash in the 5600 block of West Marshall Ave. Friday evening. They say the wreck blocked all the westbound traffic in that block, and traffic on Old Highway 80 in that area for a time, as well. As of 6:45 p.m., the wreck had cleared. No information has been released about the wreck or the victim.
Nacogdoches, Texas Mentioned In New Hit Series On Peacock
I've been watching the new Peacock hit series “Poker Face” during lunch, and I just got to Season 1 Episode 3. The episode was named "The Stall" and when the show opened everyone was talking in East Texas accents. Before Natasha Lyonne's main character, Charlie, even makes it...
Orange County community raised more than $3K for deputy after tornado caused tree to fall on his house
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — More than two weeks ago, tornadoes touched down in Southeast Texas leaving certain areas severely damaged. Those living in Orange County are still dealing with the aftermath. No federal money has been issued to help mitigate the cleanup, but county officials and community members are...
Fire damages two Beaumont apartment units Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two separate apartment units were heavily damaged in a fire early Friday morning in Beaumont. Beaumont firefighters were sent to a fire at the Mosaic Apartments in the 2200 block of North 10th St at about 5:30 a.m. Friday morning according to District Chief Scott Wheat of the Beaumont Fire Department.
Lufkin, Texas Man Reports His Lightsabers Among Things Stolen
A Lufkin, Texas man had a very strange Thursday morning. According to the Lufkin Police Department, he came home to quite the scene. After being out of town he arrived at his residence on Thursday morning to a goldilocks situation. At around 8:30 AM, he found a stranger asleep on his couch and another in his shower at his Shadow Creek apartment located at 2800 Daniel McCall Drive.
Friends of Houston attorney speak out after he was shot, killed in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — We’re learning more about an alleged home invasion that lead to a deadly shooting near Bullard. The man who was killed was Mark Correro, an attorney in the Houston area. Corerro is originally from this area, he grew up here and went to school here....
New autopsy results bring mother of Lumberton man who died in 2018 one step closer to closure
LUMBERTON, Texas — Kolby Kulhanek was 25 years old when deputies found his body near a dirt pit in October 2018. Jefferson County deputies flying the department's helicopter spotted him in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton. The Lumberton man had been missing for a week before his body was discovered.
KTRE
2-vehicle wreck in Nacogdoches on Hwy 7 slowing traffic
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are working to clear a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. Police told our reporter at the scene that at least two people were injured, but severity of their injuries is unknown. There were no fatalities. Drivers should slow down or avoid the area altogether...
What Was That Loud Crash in Downtown Nacogdoches? Bottoms Up!
There is a lot of chemistry that comes into play when brewing beer. When malt enzymes are heated, the starch is converted into sugars and amino acids. Then, yeast is added to convert the sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide. The amino acids will then produce the nitrogen needed for the yeast cells' growth.
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
scttx.com
It’s Time to Plant Potatoes
February 7, 2023 - When I was a small boy, the elderly Mr. Adams, who lived through the woods and up the hill from our house in Longview, asked me to help him plant his Irish potato crop. I remember how intrigued I was at putting pieces of potatoes into the soft loamy soil. The day we pulled them up and scratched out multitudes of whole potatoes was the day I became a vegetable gardener. It was truly magic. He sent me home with a brown paper grocery sack full of them, and my mom prepared them for me the way she ate them as a little girl, creamed and served with ketchup. I was hooked.
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt that involved helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
Lufkin, Texas Teen Ejected After Scary Rollover Accident
Monday afternoon right before 4 PM, I got a message about a bad accident in front of the Kings Row Mobile Home Park on US HWY 69 South going toward Huntington. One of the drivers was ejected into the middle of the highway and things did not look good. Now...
tourcounsel.com
Longview Mall | Shopping mall in Longview, Texas
Longview Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Longview, Texas. Opened in 1978, it features Dillard's, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, Conn's Home Plus, and HomeGoods as its anchor stores. The original anchors of Longview Mall were Sears, Bealls, J. C. Penney, Dillard's, H. J. Wilson Co. (later Service Merchandise), The...
KLTV
Nacogdoches County to scrap equipment left in weeds over a decade
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - County Judge Greg Sowell says it’s time for a Spring Cleaning in Nacogdoches County with many items around several agencies being approved to become surplus or salvage. “We just went through an inventory period where we went over every piece of property that the county...
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
easttexasradio.com
Accused Shelby County Murderer Arrested In Tyler
A Shelby County man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Joaquin Wednesday morning is now in custody. Carlos Caporali Morales was taken into custody later in the day in Tyler. The victim was a 32-year-old woman. Four children were in the home, and a 10-year-old reported to a neighbor that something had happened to their mother.
Classic Rock Q107
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT
Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1077.com
Comments / 0