CHICAGO (CBS) –It's Black history in living color. The Newberry Library in Chicago has acquired rare images from a critical period in U.S. history, early in the 20th century.They're not on display, but as CBS 2's Joe Donlon learned, they're free and available for everyone.The contents of a box had long been a mystery, but now, it's unlocked to the public and revealing 100 years of history."This is the box that it was originally carried around in in the 1920s and that it came to us in," said Will Hanson, curator of Newberry Library. "It really is like a treasure...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO