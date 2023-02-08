ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

Clarence Carson shares 3 skills he looks for in a leader

Clarence Carson is the president and CEO of the CCRS group and is currently the interim Chief Operating Officer of the North Lawndale Employment Network. His passion for leadership is exhibited in his work ethic. Rolling out spoke to Carson about his leadership style and the types of leaders he seeks to hire.
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

Big Sean and Pretty Vee join AT&T for ‘Dream In Black’ in Chicago

AT&T hosted a Black Future Makers celebration as part of their Dream in Black series in Chicago on February 10, 2023. The celebration hosted by social media star and comedienne Pretty Vee featured a live performance by the multi-platinum recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Big Sean. The performance was pre-recorded and will be broadcast at a later date for the public to view across various platforms.
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

Realtor Joshua Mercer shares driving force behind Premier Chicago Real Estate

Joshua Mercer is a serial entrepreneur and realtor who resides in Chicago, IL., and is the founder and owner of multiple businesses. As a Howard Alumnus, all of the businesses complement each other well and also help to pour money back into the community. Organizations such as the HU Movemakers, founded by five Howard Alumni, and Homecoming at Howard focus on bringing young professionals together through organized cultural events. Eventnoire is also a company that bridges event planners, organizations, and marketers together.
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter

Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Newberry Museum unveils 'treasure' of photos depicting Black History

CHICAGO (CBS) –It's Black history in living color. The Newberry Library in Chicago has acquired rare images from a critical period in U.S. history, early in the 20th century.They're not on display, but as CBS 2's Joe Donlon learned, they're free and available for everyone.The contents of a box had long been a mystery, but now, it's unlocked to the public and revealing 100 years of history."This is the box that it was originally carried around in in the 1920s and that it came to us in," said Will Hanson, curator of Newberry Library. "It really is like a treasure...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

2108 W Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago

Fine craftsmanship meets modern lifestyle in this historic renovation of a Victorian home in Lincoln Square. Welcoming front porch, grand staircase in the foyer, original pocket doors and restored millwork are some of the beautiful features. Perennial and raised bed gardens bring you closer to nature. This house is a vintage lover’s dream.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Black-owned businesses in Chicago to have on your radar

Chicago is home to a plethora of family owned, independent businesses. For Black History Month, the DePaulia wanted to put the spotlight on some fantastic Black-owned establishments. Some of these spots have been around for years, and others are new to the Chicago scene. Batter & Berries – 2748 N....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals

CHICAGO - We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday. This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

Junebug Café’s Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

As they planned their Louisiana-inspired Junebug Café (which now has locations in Portage Park, Near North Side, and West Town), Jacqueline and Chris Murphy had no shortage of source material: Jacqueline was well versed in the region’s flavors through her French Creole grandmother, June, while Chris’s parents own Oak Park’s Cajun-influenced Poor Phil’s Bar and Grill. But the couple’s culinary background is a starting point, not a rule. Take their gumbo, which nods to their families’ recipes but forgoes the customary okra and dials up the heat. Perhaps the most notable addition is simplicity: This version swaps slow-cooked flour and oil for a high-quality premade roux, shaving off time without sacrificing the dish’s signature deep, dark savoriness. It makes a big batch, so it’s perfect for your Mardi Gras fete (and it’s great for leftovers the next day).
CHICAGO, IL
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
120K+
Followers
9K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy