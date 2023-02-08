Read full article on original website
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Clarence Carson shares 3 skills he looks for in a leader
Clarence Carson is the president and CEO of the CCRS group and is currently the interim Chief Operating Officer of the North Lawndale Employment Network. His passion for leadership is exhibited in his work ethic. Rolling out spoke to Carson about his leadership style and the types of leaders he seeks to hire.
Big Sean and Pretty Vee join AT&T for ‘Dream In Black’ in Chicago
AT&T hosted a Black Future Makers celebration as part of their Dream in Black series in Chicago on February 10, 2023. The celebration hosted by social media star and comedienne Pretty Vee featured a live performance by the multi-platinum recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Big Sean. The performance was pre-recorded and will be broadcast at a later date for the public to view across various platforms.
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
Val's husband Jobba joins Host Chat, top 5 romantic movies based in Chicago, Chicago Auto Show opens
This week on Windy City Weekend, Ryan tests Val and her husband Jobba to see how well they know each other!
Expedient Tax CEO Stephen Keys is getting people prepared to handle their taxes
Stephen Keys is a highly sought-after tax professional from Chicago with over 10 years of experience. He is a speaker, author, and entrepreneur who saw an opportunity and decided to name his company Expedient Tax Service. As the CEO/Founder of Expedient Tax Service, and he runs the company with his...
Realtor Joshua Mercer shares driving force behind Premier Chicago Real Estate
Joshua Mercer is a serial entrepreneur and realtor who resides in Chicago, IL., and is the founder and owner of multiple businesses. As a Howard Alumnus, all of the businesses complement each other well and also help to pour money back into the community. Organizations such as the HU Movemakers, founded by five Howard Alumni, and Homecoming at Howard focus on bringing young professionals together through organized cultural events. Eventnoire is also a company that bridges event planners, organizations, and marketers together.
Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter
Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Chicago's Newberry Museum unveils 'treasure' of photos depicting Black History
CHICAGO (CBS) –It's Black history in living color. The Newberry Library in Chicago has acquired rare images from a critical period in U.S. history, early in the 20th century.They're not on display, but as CBS 2's Joe Donlon learned, they're free and available for everyone.The contents of a box had long been a mystery, but now, it's unlocked to the public and revealing 100 years of history."This is the box that it was originally carried around in in the 1920s and that it came to us in," said Will Hanson, curator of Newberry Library. "It really is like a treasure...
Black-owned Chicago brewery Moor's beer business is booming: 'We're growing very rapidly'
Moor's beer is currently available for purchase at Mariano's, Jewel, Whole Foods, Binny's as well as Kimbark Beverage Shoppe in Hyde Park.
Massage Envy ignoring member cancellation requests while still charging fees, new class action claims
A new class action complaint accuses massage studio chain Massage Envy of improperly managing customer subscriptions by charging fees even after customers attempt to cancel their memberships. Named plaintiff Alexandria Stockman, on behalf of herself and others, filed a new class action lawsuit against Massage Envy Franchising LLC on Feb....
At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
WBUR
From friends to rivals to friends again: Former gang members on why they joined Chicago gangs
Nearly 700 people were killed in Chicago last year, most of them in shootings. Chicago has been trying to break the cycle of violence by turning to community-based violence intervention, including former gang members working to intervene in gang disputes. For this season of the podcast "Motive," WBEZ's Patrick Smith...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
2108 W Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago
Fine craftsmanship meets modern lifestyle in this historic renovation of a Victorian home in Lincoln Square. Welcoming front porch, grand staircase in the foyer, original pocket doors and restored millwork are some of the beautiful features. Perennial and raised bed gardens bring you closer to nature. This house is a vintage lover’s dream.
akronjewishnews.com
Illinois taxpayers footing $1 million bill for group inspired by antisemitic Nation of Islam
Throughout its nearly 95-year history, the Nation of Islam has been “notorious for its antisemitism, homophobia and anti-white bigotry,” the Southern Poverty Law Center notes. The Chicago-headquartered religious group has “a consistent record of antisemitism and bigotry,” and its leader Louis Farrakhan has said contemporary Jews are “not...
depauliaonline.com
Black-owned businesses in Chicago to have on your radar
Chicago is home to a plethora of family owned, independent businesses. For Black History Month, the DePaulia wanted to put the spotlight on some fantastic Black-owned establishments. Some of these spots have been around for years, and others are new to the Chicago scene. Batter & Berries – 2748 N....
fox32chicago.com
South Side Irish Parade announces 2023's grand marshals
CHICAGO - We are just a month away from the 45th annual South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day Parade and organizers announced this year's grand marshals on Thursday. This year's distinction will go to chaplains of the Chicago police and fire departments and the honoree is the Beverly Area Planning Association.
How To Get Free Home Run Inn Pizza Downtown In Honor Of National Pizza Day
DOWNTOWN — Chicago is hosting a free pizza party in honor of National Pizza Day. From noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, the first 500 people who show up at the Chicago Food Stop, a food pop-up at 875 N. Michigan Ave., will receive a free, freshly-baked personal pizza from Home Run Inn, according to a news release.
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
Chicagoan part of distinguished group known as the Montford Point Marines
The all-Black, North Carolina-based unit was established in 1942 following an executive order by President Franklin Roosevelt prohibiting racial discrimination in the defense industry and in government.
Chicago magazine
Junebug Café’s Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
As they planned their Louisiana-inspired Junebug Café (which now has locations in Portage Park, Near North Side, and West Town), Jacqueline and Chris Murphy had no shortage of source material: Jacqueline was well versed in the region’s flavors through her French Creole grandmother, June, while Chris’s parents own Oak Park’s Cajun-influenced Poor Phil’s Bar and Grill. But the couple’s culinary background is a starting point, not a rule. Take their gumbo, which nods to their families’ recipes but forgoes the customary okra and dials up the heat. Perhaps the most notable addition is simplicity: This version swaps slow-cooked flour and oil for a high-quality premade roux, shaving off time without sacrificing the dish’s signature deep, dark savoriness. It makes a big batch, so it’s perfect for your Mardi Gras fete (and it’s great for leftovers the next day).
rolling out
