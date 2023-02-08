Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red and Black
UGA confirms spring commencement times, locations
On Thursday, the University of Georgia confirmed the spring 2023 commencement dates, times and locations. Graduate commencement ceremonies will take place on May 11 at Stegeman Coliseum. The master’s graduation ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. The undergraduate...
Red and Black
The Andy Warhol Foundation awards $60,000 grant to UGA’s Athenaeum
Every year, the Andy Warhol Foundation of Visual Arts awards dozens of organizations grants to fund art exhibits, research, commissions and more. In the fall 2022 grant cycle, the foundation awarded $4 million dollars in grants, and one recipient was University of Georgia’s own Athenaeum. Located on West Broad...
Red and Black
Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal announces resignation
On Feb. 7, Oglethorpe Avenue Elementary principal Bipul Singh sent a letter to parents and community members announcing his resignation, effective June 29. Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Clarke County School District superintendent, Robbie Hooker. In the letter, Singh said he “will continue to take care of business...
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA celebrates football, cannot forget other sports
Hot off the heels of back-to-back national championships, the University of Georgia football team clearly deserves all of the acclaim it’s getting. With a long history of football stretching back to 1892, UGA gains students, fans, and revenue from its football team’s rampant success. Unfortunately, UGA’s reputation as...
Red and Black
Athens commission discusses infrastructure projects
The Athens-Clarke county Mayor and Commission discussed various infrastructure projects during Tuesday evening's regular session. The commission first approved an ordinance for the 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application and award, approved the establishment of Neighborhood Notification Initiative Boundaries: Modified Inner East Athens Neighbors, approved a 2018 transportation special purpose local option sales tax project on a public art location and a 2020 SPLOST project for fire station #5. Then, the commission moved into recommendations from the ACC Planning Commission.
Red and Black
Handmade with love: Athens Farmers Market hosts first Valentine’s market
This Saturday, the Athens Farmers Market hosted its weekly event at Bishop Park, with plenty of fresh produce, local food and a variety of vendors. However, this week’s market came with a twist, as the first “Handmade with Love” Valentine’s Day market, featuring over 35 local vendors.
Red and Black
UGA Athletic Association releases reseating plan for Stegeman Coliseum
On Feb. 7, the UGA Athletic Association announced its intention to adjust seating inside Stegeman Coliseum in order to “enhance the game day experience.”. Student seating, season ticket areas and team benches will all be altered prior to the 2023-24 basketball season. Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released a statement alongside the announcement.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball falls to Ole Miss
On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, the University of Georgia’s men’s basketball team played against Ole Miss at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. UGA lost 74-78 to Ole Miss, making this their third consecutive loss in conference play.
Red and Black
How to practice self-love in Athens this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate love in all its forms, from friendship to romantic love to self-love. Caring for yourself can include spending time with others, exercising, starting a new hobby or simply finding time to relax. Here are six ways to show love to yourself this Valentine’s Day.
Red and Black
Georgia basketball celebrates the 40th anniversary of its Final Four teams
This weekend, Georgia basketball will look back at one of its proudest moments when it will recognize the 40th anniversary of when both its men’s and women’s teams qualified for the Final Four in 1983. The University of Georgia became the first school ever to have both its...
Red and Black
Former Georgia basketball player Rod Cole named to 23rd class of SEC Legends
Rod Cole, a former basketball player and four-year starter from 1987-1991, was announced the University of Georgia’s representee in the Southeastern Conference Legend for basketball class of 2023. Cole was originally selected back in 2020 to be the representative for the Bulldogs before the conference took a three-year hiatus...
Red and Black
Georgia equestrian takes victory twice in first matches of spring competition
On Saturday Feb. 4, Georgia equestrian started off the spring season with two wins. The No. 7 Bulldogs upset the No. 5 The University of South Carolina, and Sweet Briar College. The final scores were 14-6 against USC and 8-1 against Sweet Briar. The Bulldogs now sit at a 5-3 overall record, and a 2-2 record in SEC competition.
Red and Black
Jaiden Fields propels Georgia softball to 4-2 opening night victory over UCF
The No. 15-ranked Georgia softball team defeated No. 18-ranked UCF in its first match of the season and in the UCF Black & Gold Tournament. “I’m super proud of the fight,” head coach Tony Baldwin said. “It was great to get into a competition again with adrenaline. You practice and practice and practice and it’s just not the same when the lights are on. It was a great crowd tonight with excellent competition.”
Red and Black
Athens police arrests suspect in multiple shootings
On Friday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 20-year-old Athens resident Ytrevious Roberson, for several counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, according to a press release from ACCPD. The charges are in relation to two separate shootings in Athens in 2022.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Masked man commits arson and more
On Feb. 4 around 1 a.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a call about a trash can on fire at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Epps Bridge Road, according to an ACCPD report. Video surveillance footage showed a man wearing a face mask and dark clothing light...
