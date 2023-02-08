Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb....
mymixfm.com
Annapolis man arrested, charged with dealing meth
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Annapolis man has been arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, deputies found William “Willy” Crowder, 30, hiding in a residence on Melon Road at a Kingman address in rural Parke County around 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Sheriff said Crowder was wanted on a Parke County warrant for dealing meth.
mymixfm.com
Driver arrested after 14 grams of meth found in vehicle
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post made by the Washington Police Department, a woman was arrested after WPD found around 14.6 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle she was operating. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, after a driver had committed multiple traffic violations, WPD stopped the driver, identified...
mymixfm.com
Update: Wanted Terre Haute fugitive captured
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: According to the Terre Haute Police Department, James Williams has now been captured. The department thanked the public for their help in finding him. Original: The United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a Terre Haute...
mymixfm.com
Former IN pastor convicted of fraud, denied post-conviction relief
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After Vaughn Reeves Sr., a former Sullivan pastor who was sentenced to 9 counts of security fraud, filed a petition for post-conviction relief last year, the request has been denied. According to Indiana State Attorney Stan Levco who acted as one of the state’s...
mymixfm.com
Traffic change confirmed ahead of incoming casino
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A stoplight will be added on E Margaret Dr. on the south end of the Terre Haute Casino Resort. After consulting with INDOT, Churchill Downs officials determined that most of the traffic flow in and out of the casino would be on E Margaret Dr. Thus, making the need for a stop light necessary.
mymixfm.com
US 40 house fire displaces two adults, three children
SEELYVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters responded to a residential structure fire on US 40 Friday afternoon. According to Seelyville Fire Deputy Chief John Hendricks, crews arrived at the scene of the fire on US 40 east of Seelyville around 1 p.m. Friday. The single-story residential structure is considered a loss due to the damage caused by the fire.
mymixfm.com
FSA Counseling celebrates 160 years of service
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – FSA Counseling Center held a celebration for its 160 years of service in the Wabash Valley at the Hulman Center Friday night. The group provides mental health services throughout the area. They partner with local organizations such as CODA, The Vigo County School Corporation...
mymixfm.com
Local lawmaker wants Vigo Co. to be part of court-appointed lawyer pilot program
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local legislator is hoping to bring a pilot program to Vigo County appointing lawyers for certain children in the welfare system. Senator Jon Ford authored a bill that would study a pilot program regarding attorney representation for children 12 and older who are in the welfare system in six Indiana counties.
mymixfm.com
Sullivan officials move into new City Hall building
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Work is underway in the city of Sullivan to make a transition from the old City Hall to a new City Hall building located at 110 North Main Street. City of Sullivan Public Works Director JD Wilson says that the old building used to be...
mymixfm.com
Teaching his son CPR helps save man’s life years later
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When not as his home near Odon, you’ll often find Tom Miller working full-time as a paramedic. He’s been involved in emergency services for more than 20 years. “I started out as part-time, then I ended up making a career out of...
mymixfm.com
Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center announces expansion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local advocacy center for children is moving to a new location for expansion thanks to a large donation and donating-matching event with Wabash Valley Community Foundation. The new location of Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center will be about a block south of the...
mymixfm.com
Proposed $2 million could aid juvenile justice center
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A proposal from the Vigo County Commissioners would award the Vigo County Juvenile Justice Center $2 million. Commissioners proposed a plan to the Vigo County Council that would spend $16 million of roughly $20 million worth of ARPA funds that the county has available. $2 million of that would be allocated for the juvenile justice center. That plan still needs approval from the council.
mymixfm.com
Tactical Recovery offers addiction help for veterans and first responders
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO-WAWV) — For a number of months, Deborah Hodson has been preparing for the launch of Tactical Recovery. She’s the director of this program which will help veterans and first responders deal with many issues caused by trauma and difficult situations. The effort is personal...
mymixfm.com
TH Humane Society will build a low cost vet clinic
Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — The Terre Haute Humane Society (THHS) plans to build a new, low-cost vet clinic in Terre Haute. There is a void in low cost spay and neutering as well as vaccinations throughout the Valley. The THHS hopes to fill that need to provide a service and keep more pets home and healthy.
mymixfm.com
Fourth graders step into the shoes of historic African American figures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An event celebrating Black History Month returned Thursday to a local elementary school. The African American Interactive Wax Museum was held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary school in Terre Haute. The program has fourth graders learn about, and dress up as, various African American historical...
mymixfm.com
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
mymixfm.com
‘I see nothing but growth in the future’: Terre Haute Airport Director announces retirement
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Executive Director of the Terre Haute Regional Airport announced his plans to retire this week. Jeff Hauser says he plans to retire by the end of the year. He says his reason for announcing the move so early is so that the Airport Board has time to search for a new director.
mymixfm.com
‘Every moment you’ve just got to cherish’: Basketball player’s cancer battle
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Daviess County community and beyond are rallying behind a former Barr-Reeve basketball star after an unexpected and devasting cancer diagnosis. Hagen Knepp was just a few months into his freshman year at Grace College, still playing basketball, when things took a turn. “It was...
Comments / 0