On March 23, 1998, James Cameron walked up to the stage at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, accepted the Oscar for Best Director and brazenly shouted, “I’m the king of the world!” He wasn’t far off. “Titanic,” which Cameron wrote, directed and co-edited, won 11 Academy Awards that night, including Best Picture, and was already the highest grossing film of all time, having earned a staggering $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. His fellow Canadian Celine Dion’s signature song from the film, “My Heart Will Go On,” had soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts three weeks earlier. “Titanic”...

2 DAYS AGO