ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

‘Titanic’ movie was a near disaster: Crew poisoned with PCP and Winslet almost drowned

On March 23, 1998, James Cameron walked up to the stage at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, accepted the Oscar for Best Director and brazenly shouted, “I’m the king of the world!”  He wasn’t far off. “Titanic,” which Cameron wrote, directed and co-edited, won 11 Academy Awards that night, including Best Picture, and was already the highest grossing film of all time, having earned a staggering $1.2 billion at the worldwide box office. His fellow Canadian Celine Dion’s signature song from the film, “My Heart Will Go On,” had soared to No. 1 on the Billboard charts three weeks earlier. “Titanic”...
ancientpages.com

Strange 1,000-Year-Old Artifact Melted Out Of The Ice Identified With Help Of Photo!

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A photo submitted by an elderly woman has helped glacial archaeologists from Secrets of the Ice to identify a strange ancient artifact. The Secret of the Ice team has made many incredible discoveries as the ice melts. Not long ago, glacial archaeologists found a rare three-bladed arrowhead in the Jotunheimen Mountains, Norway. Scientists are certain the last person to touch this object was a Viking.
FLORIDA STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“Look at my paycheck” – Kanye West Who Recently Ended a $970 Million Deal with Gap Once Got Candid About Realities of Working Part-Time for the $5.6 Billion Worth Brand

Kanye West once worked part-time for Gap. The ‘Donda’ singer who recently ended his deal with Gap, Adidas, and Balenciaga has always been a lover of fashion. While he gained fame as a hip-hop artist globally, his creativity extended to designing apparel as well. Much of its credit goes to his early years.
ancientpages.com

Mysterious Cave With Giant Skulls Decorated By The Neanderthals Discovered In Spain

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Our knowledge of the Neanderthals is constantly improving, but some aspects of our ancient ancestors' spiritual beliefs are still a riddle. Scientists are investigating a mysterious cave in Spain where the Neanderthals collected huge skulls of mammals. For some unknown reason, Neanderthals decorated the cave known as Cueva Des-Cubierta with cranial elements.
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Cristoval Victorial

The story behind the bizarre hand in the desert

Found right in the middle of what is known as the the Atacama Desert (a region spanning roughly 600-700 miles wide) of northern Chile, lies this unusual fascinating cement hand structure that seems to rise out of the barren sand. This structure was not a crafted masterpiece created by natural forces, its creator is a man known for his artistic hand sculptures. On 28 March 1992, chilean sculptor Mario Irarrázabal, completed this creative sculpture and revealed it to the public. Since then it has become a popular attraction for tourists who find themselves traveling on the Pan-American Hwy (Route 5).

Comments / 0

Community Policy