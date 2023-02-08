Read full article on original website
wymt.com
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
wbontv.com
Madison and Montgomery schools experience brief Friday lockdowns
Madison County School officials locked down the Farristown Middle School briefly around lunchtime today Friday Feb 10. Officials state the lockdown was a ‘medical’ lockdown to deal with an issue with one student and was mainly done to secure the campus briefly while EMS rendered aid to the student, who is expected to be fine. School officials in Montgomery County also locked down briefly today after they say a student made a threatening comment.
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Kentucky State for Families
With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
wbontv.com
Wet vote petition validated today by Madison County Clerk Barger
Madison County voters will now have an additional decision to make on their May ballots. That is to vote the entirety of Madison County wet. Today, February 10, 2023 Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger certified enough valid signatures on a recently submitted petition to get the matter before the voters.
linknky.com
The top headlines from this week in Frankfort
This week, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened for the second part of the 30-day session. After taking a one-month break after the first week of the session in early January, the Republican-dominated legislature wasted no time getting back to business in the state’s capital. While odd years are shorter...
harrodsburgherald.com
Public Service Commission Grants Mercer County’s Motion To Intervene In KU’s Solar Plan
The Kentucky Public Service Commission has granted the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s motion to intervene in Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities’ plan to build a 120-megawatt solar array in Mercer County. In a ruling dated Feb. 7, the Public Service Commission granted the motion to intervene,...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
kentuckytoday.com
Ky. House impeaches Commonwealth's Attorney
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky House unanimously approved a resolution containing three articles of impeachment against Ronnie Lee Goldy, Jr., the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, and Rowan counties, meaning the Senate can now hold a trial on his removal from office. The process began with...
Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches
Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
WLKY.com
Hearing on Kentucky teacher shortage devolves into argument on 'woke agenda'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A hearing on Kentucky's teacher shortage devolved into allegations of a "woke" agenda on Tuesday in Frankfort, exposing starkly different beliefs about what has caused the crisis and what state lawmakers should do about it. Nevertheless, the chair of the House education committee, Rep. James Tipton,...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why is my LEXserv bill higher than my Kentucky American Water bill?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever taken a close look at your utility bills, you’ll probably see a couple of different charges. One of those bills leads to today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Kevin asks, I’m curious why my LEXserv bill is consistently higher...
Joe Lunardi: Kentucky Would be 'Completely Out of NCAA Field' With Loss to Georgia
Selection Sunday is just over one month away. After beginning the season as the No. 4 team in the nation, Kentucky is now uncertain whether or not it'll hear its name called to enter the NCAA Tournament on March 12. John Calipari's Wildcats have teetered around the bubble for the past month, ...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
‘Southern gem’: Lexington among the 14 most underrated US travel destinations
Lexington made the cut for Reader's Digest's 14 most underrated travel destinations and the article did not shy away from heaping praise on the "Southern gem".
clayconews.com
A Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Finds an Attorney from Richmond Guilty of Charges Related to Investment Fraud
LEXINGTON, KY - The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington investment advisor and attorney, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Ky., was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky professor on Chinese balloon: 'People got way too excited'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky professor says there’s no reason to panic over the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military off the Carolina coast on Saturday. Throughout the week, though, many people argued the balloon should’ve been shot down sooner,...
WKYT 27
Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What makes a play great? A myriad of factors come to mind. The surprise of the moment, certainly, is near the top of the list. Dirk Minniefield is the UK career leader in assists with 646 but on the evening of February 8, 1983, the Lafayette product brought the 23, 548 UK fans to their feet with a dunk still talked about, but not analyzed, four decades later.
WTVQ
Montgomery Co. Schools goes into lockdown after student makes ‘threatening statement’
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Montgomery County Schools went into lockdown Friday morning after a student allegedly made a “threatening statement.”. According to a Facebook post from the school system, officials heard rumors of a student making a threatening statement and began investigating at the high school with police.
wymt.com
‘People are going to suffer’: Leaders call on Frankfort to act on EKY housing needs
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Executive Director of the Housing Development Alliance in Hazard, Scott McReynolds said community leaders hope to receive federal funding. It would come from the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery, but it could take anywhere between 12 to 18 months before that money is available.
