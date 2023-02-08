Read full article on original website
Related
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame
Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
Lourdes Leon pays tribute to mom Madonna in red cone dress at 2023 Grammys
Madonna first debuted her famous Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra during her Blonde Ambition tour in the 1990s. On Sunday, her daughter paid tribute to the iconic look.
Why these absurd red boots are suddenly all over TikTok and Twitter — and listing for as much as $1,000 on StockX
Art collective MSCHF's oversized boots go on sale February 16 for $350. The boots have taken social media by storm.
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis Just Dropped Huge Career News That Involves Nicole Kidman
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't be more excited and committed and passionate,” Curtis said. Jamie Lee Curtis has played...
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement With a Big Ol’ Ring
Congratulations are in order! Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed on Instagram that, after two years of dating, her Major League Baseball player boyfriend, Cole Tucker, popped the question. TMZ reported on February 2 that the couple had gotten engaged sometime near the end of 2022, but it wasn’t until after Hudgens...
Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom Kelly Cunningham for Revealing Son Rhodes’ Face for 1st Time ‘Without Asking’
Social media blunder? Emma Roberts was not pleased to see that her mother, Kelly Cunningham, shared the first photo of son Rhodes’ face — without permission. “When your mom posts your sons [sic] face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” the Maybe I Do star, 32, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, February 9, resharing […]
TikTok Users Roast Mom After She Admitted She Named Her Baby After A Closed Disney World Ride
A mother revealed on TikTok that her child's name was inspired by Splash Mountain.
In Style
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit
Celebrities seem to be able to wear — and pull off — just about everything, especially pieces that leave mere mortals scratching their heads. The latest star to slip into the Instagram-favorite Simon Miller clog is Vanessa Hudgens, who paired the love-it-or-hate-it slides with an all-purple sweatsuit while she was grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles.
Comments / 0