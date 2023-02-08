ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Cozy Up For Rare Photo After Fans Worry About Her Tiny Frame

Too cute! Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson posed for a rare photo together on Thursday, February 9."Last minute V-Day shopping for the kids with my man. PS these @jessicasimpsonstyle cowboy boots are on sale 💚," the singer, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a black dress, boot and sunglasses, while her hubby sported jeans, a gray shirt, a red hat and shoes. Of course, people were excited to see the duo, who share Maxi Drew, Ace Knute and Birdie Mae, on their outing. One person wrote, "Always looking good! 😍," while another added, "You have theeeee best style 🔥❤️."A...
Prevention

Jamie Lee Curtis Just Dropped Huge Career News That Involves Nicole Kidman

Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't be more excited and committed and passionate,” Curtis said. Jamie Lee Curtis has played...
Glamour

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement With a Big Ol’ Ring

Congratulations are in order! Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed on Instagram that, after two years of dating, her Major League Baseball player boyfriend, Cole Tucker, popped the question. TMZ reported on February 2 that the couple had gotten engaged sometime near the end of 2022, but it wasn’t until after Hudgens...
In Style

Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Controversial — and Very Comfortable — Shoe With a Monochrome Sweatsuit

Celebrities seem to be able to wear — and pull off — just about everything, especially pieces that leave mere mortals scratching their heads. The latest star to slip into the Instagram-favorite Simon Miller clog is Vanessa Hudgens, who paired the love-it-or-hate-it slides with an all-purple sweatsuit while she was grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy