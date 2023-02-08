Over the course of roughly a year in contact with the College Board on the subject of African American studies, Florida education officials repeatedly kicked up a fuss, questioning aspects of the board’s Advanced Placement coursework amid Gov. Ron DeSantis’ loud opposition to the curriculum. The months of grousing were detailed in a letter to the board, released this week by the state after its existence was first reported by conservative outlet The Daily Caller. The College Board responded with a letter of its own on Thursday, explicitly rejecting claims that the state’s open-throated concerns in any way shaped the stripped-down AP studies course framework that was released earlier this month. “We need to clarify that no topics were removed because they lacked educational value,” the board said. “We believe all the topics listed in your letter have substantial educational value.” Florida said in its letter that, while it was “grateful” for the updated course structure, it was still reviewing the course for approval.Read it at The Washington Post

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO