golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson's family respond to Jordan Spieth's comments

Jordan Spieth sang Dustin Johnson's praises last week, describing the LIV Golf League player as a "Hall of Famer" that didn't create controversy. Spieth was speaking before the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that was eventually won by Justin Rose after his last-minute equipment switch. Pebble Beach was a venue in...
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm cannot quite believe the big Tiger Woods news

Jon Rahm expressed his surprise after hearing Tiger Woods confirm he's making his PGA Tour return after forcing his way into contention at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. A second round of 5-under 66 pulled Rahm to within one stroke of the early leader Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler is the reigning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
Golf Digest

Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year

SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans

Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
golfmagic.com

Uber driver reveals hilarious Tiger Woods tale: "Keep this between us..."

You might be thinking Tiger Woods gets driven around by a private chauffeur wherever he goes these days, but last month when he was in Orlando he reportedly jumped in an Uber. According to the hilarious tale, which you can read in full below, Woods likes Uber to save him faffing around with arranging a car service.
ORLANDO, FL
golfmagic.com

Billy Horschel fires back at golf fan with bizarre comment at Phoenix Open

Billy Horschel reportedly hit back at a golf fan's comment about the colour of his shirt during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. According to CBS reporter Kyle Porter on Twitter, Horschel was apparently asked by a golf fan in the gallery about the colour of his shirt, to which the PGA Tour star replied: "I don't know, why don't you ask your mom?"
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

Why Rickie Fowler pumps up the crowd at TPC Scottsdale’s 16th

Without the enormous grandstand stadium buildout, TPC Scottsdale’s 16th hole wouldn’t be so difficult. But that isn’t the case during the WM Phoenix Open, as 17,000 fans pack the bleachers on the hole, creating one of golf’s most unique atmospheres. With the bleachers comes noise. And...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
golfmagic.com

Watch Rory McIlroy send chilling message to his rivals: "Because I do"

Rory McIlroy had an ominous warning to his rivals ahead of the PGA Tour's Waste Management Phoenix Open. Asked whether he believes he is currently the best player in the world, McIlroy said: "Yes". The 33-year-old Ulsterman is ranked the World No.1 but after the emergence of LIV Golf and...
golfmagic.com

Cobra Puma Golf tear into Bryson DeChambeau: "He's looking for a UNICORN!"

Bryson DeChambeau's relationship with Cobra Puma Golf may not be over, but it does appear to be heavily dented. A recent report by Adam Schupak of Golfweek has dived into what it has been like for the brand to work with the 28-year-old LIV Golf League player. If you didn't...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Here’s why Rory McIlroy is playing Vokey wedges in 2023

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) One...

