State College, PA

GoPSUsports.com

Men's Tennis Downs Princeton, 4-3

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (8-1) earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Princeton Tigers (2-5) on Friday night in the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center. "I'm really proud of the team today, the effort from all the players," said head coach Jeff Zinn....
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Basketball Set for Saturday Noon Game at Maryland

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team plays its third road game in the last four contests Saturday when the Nittany Lions travel to Maryland for a noon tipoff on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TV: Big Ten Network – Brandon Gaudin (pxp) & Len...
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Golf Returns to Florida for Columbia Classic

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Penn State women's golf team returns to the Sunshine State for the Columbia Classic beginning on Saturday morning. The three-day event will run through Monday afternoon. The event is a new one for the Nittany Lions and will be hosted by Columbia University at the...
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Tennis Welcomes Princeton, William & Mary

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (7-1) host the Princeton Tigers (2-4) at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 10 before taking on the William & Mary Tribe (1-2) at noon ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center. FOLLOW ALONG.
GoPSUsports.com

Women's Gymnastics to Host Nebraska at Rec Hall on Friday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-4, 1-2 Big Ten) will host Nebraska (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Rec Hall. Penn State has dominated at home in 2023, to the tune of a 4-0 record and a 196.275 average score in Rec Hall as the Nittany Lions head into their third home meet of the season.
GoPSUsports.com

Track & Field Prepares for Split-Squad Weekend

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team is set to send athletes to Boston University for the Valentine Invitational and to Vanderbilt for the Music City Challenge this weekend. Both meets consist of events on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11. Music City Challenge...
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Drops Overtime Heartbreaker to Wisconsin

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team battled to force overtime against Wisconsin, but the Badgers claimed a 79-74 overtime victory Wednesday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State erased an eight-point deficit with a 7-for-9 showing from 3-point range in the second half, including...
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lion Wrestling Team Rolls Over Scarlet Knights 33-8 at Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Penn State (14-0, 7-0 B1G) Nittany Lion wrestling team rolled over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 33-8 in its final road dual of the 2022-23 season. Penn State won the dual's final eight bouts (seven for bonus) to grab the impressive Big Ten road win. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Feb. 7, 2023).
975thefanatic.com

This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania

Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
abc27.com

Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
abc27.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
Newswatch 16

Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
