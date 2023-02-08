Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State scores three times in final period, earns series split against No. 9 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 1 Penn State dominates No. 5 Buckeyes at homeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Wall’s goal in final minutes leads No. 9 Penn State past No. 7 Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No.13 Buckeyes split weekend against No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USCThe LanternLos Angeles, CA
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Tennis Downs Princeton, 4-3
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (8-1) earned a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Princeton Tigers (2-5) on Friday night in the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center. "I'm really proud of the team today, the effort from all the players," said head coach Jeff Zinn....
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Set for Saturday Noon Game at Maryland
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team plays its third road game in the last four contests Saturday when the Nittany Lions travel to Maryland for a noon tipoff on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TV: Big Ten Network – Brandon Gaudin (pxp) & Len...
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Golf Returns to Florida for Columbia Classic
MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Penn State women's golf team returns to the Sunshine State for the Columbia Classic beginning on Saturday morning. The three-day event will run through Monday afternoon. The event is a new one for the Nittany Lions and will be hosted by Columbia University at the...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Tennis Welcomes Princeton, William & Mary
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's tennis team (7-1) host the Princeton Tigers (2-4) at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 10 before taking on the William & Mary Tribe (1-2) at noon ET on Sunday, Feb. 12 in the Penn State Indoor Tennis Center. FOLLOW ALONG.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Gymnastics to Host Nebraska at Rec Hall on Friday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women's gymnastics team (7-4, 1-2 Big Ten) will host Nebraska (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten) on Friday night at 6 p.m. in Rec Hall. Penn State has dominated at home in 2023, to the tune of a 4-0 record and a 196.275 average score in Rec Hall as the Nittany Lions head into their third home meet of the season.
GoPSUsports.com
Track & Field Prepares for Split-Squad Weekend
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State track & field team is set to send athletes to Boston University for the Valentine Invitational and to Vanderbilt for the Music City Challenge this weekend. Both meets consist of events on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11. Music City Challenge...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Drops Overtime Heartbreaker to Wisconsin
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team battled to force overtime against Wisconsin, but the Badgers claimed a 79-74 overtime victory Wednesday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State erased an eight-point deficit with a 7-for-9 showing from 3-point range in the second half, including...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Wrestling Team Rolls Over Scarlet Knights 33-8 at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Penn State (14-0, 7-0 B1G) Nittany Lion wrestling team rolled over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 33-8 in its final road dual of the 2022-23 season. Penn State won the dual's final eight bouts (seven for bonus) to grab the impressive Big Ten road win. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Feb. 7, 2023).
18-Year-Old Soccer Star Dies In I-81 Crash: PA State Police
An 18-year-old has been identified as the driver of a Mustang that crash on Interstate 81, in Hampden Township on Thursday, Feb. 9, authorities say.Jeffrey L. Suter, of Enola, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81 when he "made an unsafe lane change" making him lose control …
State College
State College Area American Legion Post Reopens Amid Ownership Dispute
A State College area American Legion Post has reopened its club about a week after it suddenly closed amid a dispute between two related but separate entities over who owns it. American Legion Post 245, 1950 Pine Hall Road, wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday that, “We are open...
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
abc27.com
Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
East Broad Top Railroad sets return date for historic steam engine
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are three words many visitors to the railroad have been waiting to hear, steam is back. After a multi-year project, they’ll hear those words, as a beloved steam engine is riding the rails again at the East Broad Top Railroad. “They never thought they would see a wheel turn […]
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
abc27.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
Man sentenced up to 25 years in prison for raping 6 women in Centre County, AG says
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man who was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting six women over a nine-year period in State College will be spending decades behind bars. Kevin Mullen, 51, was sentenced by President Judge Jonathan Grine on Friday to serve between 10 to 25 years in state prison, according to the […]
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
