crowdfundinsider.com
Bank of London Secures $40M in Extension to Series C Funding
The Bank of London, the “next-generation” technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, announced it has raised $40M, in an extension to its Series C funding, “bringing the company’s total raise to $160M.”. This investment round follows The Bank...
Customers Lose Thousands In Bank Of America And Zelle Technical Glitch
Bank of America has been hit with a wave of complaints from customers who claim that money had suddenly disappeared from their accounts. The issue was related to Zelle transactions that went missing. Many customers were left with minimal funds and others were overdrawn, the New York Daily News reported. The technical issue may be fixed, but there are still unresolved questions.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
EY: 97% of CEOs have changed their investment strategy in response to geopolitical challenges–and almost a third already halted a project
Restrictive policies have supplanted COVID-19-related issues as the key reason for altering international investment plans, according to EY's research.
pymnts.com
Chase to Expand Small Business Banking Workforce by 20%
Chase is expanding its small business banking workforce by 20% over the next two years. By hiring 500 small business bankers through 2024, Chase aims to expand its relationships with small business owners, help them navigate macroeconomic challenges and offer them access to deposit, credit and cash management products, the bank said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release.
A disappointing 2022 has led some Goldman Sachs partners to ask: Is it time for a change at the top?
After a run of missteps, some of Goldman's top executives are considering pitching the board on potentially replacing David Solomon.
The 10 companies that produce the most startup founders, including Bain, McKinsey, and Sony
Thirteen percent of former employees of the consulting firm Bain & Co. start their own ventures — more than any other US company.
TechCrunch
Egyptian health tech Yodawy raises $16M, backed by Delivery Hero Ventures
The UAE-based and MEA-focused venture capital firm co-led this round alongside Delivery Hero Ventures, the venture arm of the global food delivery platform Delivery Hero, which has now made its first check in Africa. Singapore-based AAIC Investment and Saudi’s Dallah Al-Baraka also participated in this round. Existing investors who participated in the digital healthcare’s $7.5 million Series A round in 2019 include Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), C Ventures, and P1 Ventures also doubled down.
freightwaves.com
Last-mile firm Bungii streamlines payments with Branch
Once a relatively unknown strategy, networks of independently contracted delivery drivers — or what might be referred to as “the Uber model” — have proliferated throughout the transportation industry in recent years. Amazon has Flex. Target has Shipt. And platforms like DoorDash, Gopuff and Bringg all...
marketscreener.com
PGIM Private Capital provided record $16.1B in private debt globally in 2022
PGIM Private Capital provided $16.1 billion of senior debt and junior capital to 241 middle-market companies and projects globally in 2022, completing a second consecutive record year of originations for the firm. PGIM Private Capital is a leading source of private debt for public and private companies and is the private capital arm of PGIM, the $1.2 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).
Deliveroo Cuts 9% of Global Workforce, Citing ‘Economic Headwinds’
Deliveroo is laying off 9% of its global workforce. In an open message published on the company’s website on Thursday (Feb. 9), Deliveroo CEO and founder Will Shu said that approximately 350 roles would be affected. However, he added that the company expects the final tally to be closer to 300 once redeployments are accounted for.
marketscreener.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
TechCrunch
Atlantic Money launches its cheap foreign exchange service across Europe
Since then, the company has expanded and is now live across 29 European countries. Users can convert EUR through Atlantic Money and send money to a foreign bank account. What makes Atlantic Money stand out from the competition is that it focuses on a flat fee. The company usually doesn’t add any markup on the exchange rate and charges £3 or €3 per transfer, whether you are sending €100, €5,000 or €500,000.
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Alibaba Backed VC Close To Raising $1B To Support Asian And Middle East Tech Startups
A venture capital fund backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA neared raising $1 billion to support technology start-ups in Asia and the Middle East. Saudi has a vast market, and China has Internet and technology companies that are preparing to expand globally,...
marketscreener.com
Hera unveils Plan to 2026; expected dividend up 25%
(Alliance News) - Hera Spa announced Wednesday that it has approved its Business Plan to 2026, a year in which it expects a dividend to grow to EUR15 cents per share, 25 percent higher than the last dividend paid. EBITDA to 2026 is expected to be around EUR1.5 billion up...
marketscreener.com
Delivery Hero reports 2022 GMV below expectations
(Reuters) - German online takeaway food company Delivery Hero on Thursday reported slightly lower-than-expected gross merchandise value (GMV) for 2022, citing foreign currency effects and its intensified focus on profitability. It reported a GMV of 44.6 billion euros ($47.90 billion) for the year, up from 37.97 billion a year ago...
thecentersquare.com
Cramer bill bans banks from making financial decisions based on politics
(The Center Square) - Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., reintroduced the Fair Access to Bank Act to combat what he called the "weaponization of the financial system." According to the bill, banks and credit unions with assets over $10 billion would face penalties of up to $10,000 per violation for refusing to do business with legally-compliant businesses. The financial institution could also lose its status as an insured depository institution or insured credit union.
marketscreener.com
Gold faces second weekly drop on Fed concerns
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Friday and were headed for a second straight weekly fall, as investors remained wary of impending interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. Although gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates tend to dull the appeal...
Newspaper and magazine publisher DC Thomson to cut 300 jobs
A Scottish newspaper and magazine publisher has said it will be making the “difficult decision” to cut 300 jobs to plug a £10 million gap in finances.Staff at DC Thomson were on Thursday told of the cuts, which will centre mostly on the magazine portfolio.Around half of the jobs are expected to go at titles within Aceville, a publisher in Colchester, Essex, which was purchased by the company in 2018.DC Thomson also owns the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers in Aberdeen and the Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee, as well as the Glasgow-based Sunday Post.It is not...
