A Scottish newspaper and magazine publisher has said it will be making the “difficult decision” to cut 300 jobs to plug a £10 million gap in finances.Staff at DC Thomson were on Thursday told of the cuts, which will centre mostly on the magazine portfolio.Around half of the jobs are expected to go at titles within Aceville, a publisher in Colchester, Essex, which was purchased by the company in 2018.DC Thomson also owns the Press and Journal and Evening Express newspapers in Aberdeen and the Courier and Evening Telegraph in Dundee, as well as the Glasgow-based Sunday Post.It is not...

21 HOURS AGO