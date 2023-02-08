Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Everything we know about the mysterious ‘object’ shot down by US warplanes in Alaska
Faced with an unidentified flying object in the skies over Alaska just one week after an encounter with a Chinese surveillance balloon, the US military apparently opted to shoot first and ask questions later.Now that object is scattered across the frozen sea in an assortment of smaller pieces – but the questions still remain.Pentagon officials announced on Friday that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of "unknown origin" inside US airspace, despite not knowing what it was, who owned it or what it was for.It comes less than one week after a large airship, allegedly sent by...
