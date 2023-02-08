ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Volkanovski dismisses notion that UFC 284 isn't being promoted enough: 'It's buzzing over here'

By Farah Hannoun
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski thinks there’s plenty of hype surrounding UFC 284.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) will chase dual-champ status when he challenges lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev in Saturday’s UFC 284 headliner at RAC Arena. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) said he doesn’t think their superfight is being promoted enough and would have liked a world tour to help spread the word. But Volkanovski disagrees – at least with what he’s seen in Australia.

“There’s enough buzz,” Volkanovski told ESPN. “You know obviously, some people are saying that but I don’t believe that. We’re in Australia, we’re buzzing. I know it’s massive here. I don’t know what it’s like in Dagestan or whatever, but here we’re buzzing.”

Dana White also disagreed with the narrative of UFC 284 being under promoted, and even told Jim Rome that the event is trending to be one of the top five biggest fights of all time.

“We sold it out in seconds,” Volkanovski added. “People are struggling to get tickets like everyone’s got a combination and got flights and couldn’t even get a ticket. It’s buzzing over here, and it’s supposed to be trending very well. It’s a big fight and people understand that. And again, who doesn’t love an underdog story? It’s gonna be huge, I can’t wait. It’s gonna be a massive opportunity for me and for my legacy.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 284.

