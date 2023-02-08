ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Is There A Chicago Strangler?

More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Women Of Color Art Show Opens Saturday At North Lawndale’s Urban Art Retreat

NORTH LAWNDALE — An exhibition of art from women of color will debut this weekend at the Urban Art Retreat Center. The show starts 1 p.m. Saturday at the Liz Long Art Gallery at the Chicago Urban Art Retreat Center, 1957 S. Spaulding Ave. The showcase will run 1-4 p.m. Saturdays through March 23. Admission is free.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

A Look Inside Roundhouse Sports Bar, Now Open In Rocking Horse Spot In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — A sports bar from the team behind Old Town restaurant Uproar has made its debut on Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue. Roundhouse Sports Bar has taken over neighborhood spot The Rocking Horse at 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave. The bar quietly opened earlier this month. Its owners — Rick Douglass, Scott Horwitch, Danny Horwitch and Dante Deiana, of Uproar Hospitality Group — are gearing up for a grand opening Feb. 16.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
103.3 WKFR

The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan

The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
98.7 WFGR

Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good

After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Block Club Chicago

Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado

LITTLE VILLAGE — PAWS Chicago Medical Center has taken in nearly three dozen dogs from a Texas shelter that was damaged during a tornado late last month. Thirty-three puppies and dogs arrived late Monday night at the Little Village-based veterinary clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. The pooches are six weeks to about 3 years old, are a mix of breeds and have ranging medical conditions, PAWS staff said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Ford City Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Ford City Mall is a shopping center located on the Southwest Side of Chicago in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue. Opened in 1965, Ford City is the largest enclosed mall in Chicago outside of downtown. Anchored by JCPenney, the mall contains more than 135 stores and restaurants including Applebee’s, Bath & Body Works, The Children’s Place, Foot Locker, Zales Jewelers, Marshalls, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret/PINK, and Ross Dress for Less.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say

LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

With No Opponents At Forum, 26th Ward Candidate Jessie Fuentes Talks Gentrification, Mental Health And More

HUMBOLDT PARK — A forum for the 26th Ward aldermanic race turned into a campaign event Friday — since only one candidate showed up. Vying for the open 26th Ward seat is community activist and leader Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward Democratic committeeperson Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez and DJ Julian “Jumpin” Perez. Veteran Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race last month.
CHICAGO, IL

