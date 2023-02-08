Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Related
Is There A Chicago Strangler?
More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.
blockclubchicago.org
See The World’s Tiniest Chef Walk You Through Dinner At The Fairmont Chicago
DOWNTOWN — A Downtown restaurant has a tiny chef who has become known for flinging doughnuts at customers’ faces. It’s not a real chef — or even a real doughnut — but instead a projection that plays during a new dinner experience, dubbed Le Petit Chef. The plus: You do get a very real meal.
blockclubchicago.org
Dance Classes, Candlelight Cruises And Locally Grown Flowers: 10 Ways To Celebrate Valentine’s Day In Chicago
CITYWIDE — From locally grown bouquets to couples’ candle-making classes, there are lots of local ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day this year. Block Club rounded up 10 activities for celebrating the core tenants of the holiday: love, friendship and flowers. Check it out:. Locally Grown Flowers. You...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
blockclubchicago.org
UChicago Folk Fest Returns Fully In Person This Weekend For 1st Time During Pandemic
HYDE PARK — Folk artists will gather in Hyde Park this weekend to perform and pass on the musical and cultural traditions of Bulgaria, Mexico, the Smoky Mountains and beyond. The University of Chicago Folk Festival features two concerts Friday and Saturday on UChicago’s campus. Seven ensembles and solo...
blockclubchicago.org
Women Of Color Art Show Opens Saturday At North Lawndale’s Urban Art Retreat
NORTH LAWNDALE — An exhibition of art from women of color will debut this weekend at the Urban Art Retreat Center. The show starts 1 p.m. Saturday at the Liz Long Art Gallery at the Chicago Urban Art Retreat Center, 1957 S. Spaulding Ave. The showcase will run 1-4 p.m. Saturdays through March 23. Admission is free.
blockclubchicago.org
Squeaky Bea’s Brings Sustainable, High-Quality Pet Toys And Treats To Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — After adopting a miniature Australian shepherd several years ago, Michelle Fares found herself scouring the internet and local shops for high-quality dog food and toys. “I kind of became obsessed with finding out what the best nutrition was and how to engage her and enrich her...
blockclubchicago.org
A Look Inside Roundhouse Sports Bar, Now Open In Rocking Horse Spot In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A sports bar from the team behind Old Town restaurant Uproar has made its debut on Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue. Roundhouse Sports Bar has taken over neighborhood spot The Rocking Horse at 2535 N. Milwaukee Ave. The bar quietly opened earlier this month. Its owners — Rick Douglass, Scott Horwitch, Danny Horwitch and Dante Deiana, of Uproar Hospitality Group — are gearing up for a grand opening Feb. 16.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Michigan’s 2023 Cannabash fest details announced, with Sada Baby and Ludacris to perform
Last year, more than 7,500 attended the inaugural cannabis-infused Muskegon music festival
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
Beloved Grand Rapids Area Gyro Restaurant Shutting Down For Good
After 12 years in business, a popular drive-thru and takeout gyro joint is closing its doors. Mr. Gyros Drive-Thru and Takeout announced the closure to Facebook, saying,. It has been a wonderful 12 years and the owner and his family would like to thank everyone for making this journey memorable. You all will remain close to his heart. It was his dream to open a restaurant and share his love for food with all, and his dream came true.
Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado
LITTLE VILLAGE — PAWS Chicago Medical Center has taken in nearly three dozen dogs from a Texas shelter that was damaged during a tornado late last month. Thirty-three puppies and dogs arrived late Monday night at the Little Village-based veterinary clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. The pooches are six weeks to about 3 years old, are a mix of breeds and have ranging medical conditions, PAWS staff said.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
tourcounsel.com
Ford City Mall | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Ford City Mall is a shopping center located on the Southwest Side of Chicago in the West Lawn neighborhood at 76th Street and Cicero Avenue. Opened in 1965, Ford City is the largest enclosed mall in Chicago outside of downtown. Anchored by JCPenney, the mall contains more than 135 stores and restaurants including Applebee’s, Bath & Body Works, The Children’s Place, Foot Locker, Zales Jewelers, Marshalls, Old Navy, Victoria’s Secret/PINK, and Ross Dress for Less.
West Michigan pastry chain opens its first Grand Rapids shop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A popular West Michigan pastry chain is celebrating its first Grand Rapids location with a grand opening celebration next week, complete with the chance to win free treats for a year. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its six retail store in Grand Rapids at 1237 Leonard...
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say
LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
blockclubchicago.org
Edgewater Single-Room Occupancy Building To Be Renovated, With 3 Apartments And Social Services Added
EDGEWATER — A single-room occupancy building on Devon Avenue in Edgewater could get additional affordable units and a social services office under a renovation proposed by its prospective new owner. Developer and real estate investor Scott M. Siegel is under contract to buy the 12-unit, single-room occupancy building at...
blockclubchicago.org
With No Opponents At Forum, 26th Ward Candidate Jessie Fuentes Talks Gentrification, Mental Health And More
HUMBOLDT PARK — A forum for the 26th Ward aldermanic race turned into a campaign event Friday — since only one candidate showed up. Vying for the open 26th Ward seat is community activist and leader Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward Democratic committeeperson Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez and DJ Julian “Jumpin” Perez. Veteran Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race last month.
Comments / 0