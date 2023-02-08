More than 2 decades ago, there was a prevailing belief that there was something wrong in the Windy City. That belief was not held by everyone. Starting in the year 1999, there were at least 50 women that had gone missing in Chicago. All of those women would later be found murdered. Throughout the entirety of the cases, there has been a disagreement as to whether or not the murders were committed by one person or several. One thing we do know is that Most of the women were black. Still, The murders have yet to be solved, and there is a strong belief that the women being black had something to do with that.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO