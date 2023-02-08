Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
Zombies grip motorist’s attention: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A motorist called police at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 7 about a vehicle that was all over the road. The driver of that car almost hit mail boxes while on Cook Road. The motorist in question turned east onto Bagley Road from Fitch. The driver used his turn signal but was swerving on the road. He went by Falls-Lenox Primary School. Police stopped the car in front of St. Mary of the Falls Church. The driver was not paying too much attention to his driving because he was watching “The Walking Dead.” He was cited.
Officers find man asleep in car, alcohol inside: Rocky River Police Blotter
Violation, Hilliard Blvd. On Jan. 23 at 9:05 a.m. an officer stopped the driver of a 2016 Nissan in the Rocky River Municipal Court parking lot after a registration check indicated the driver had a suspended driver’s license and there was a BMV confiscation order on the car registration. The driver was cited, license plates seized and returned to the BMV, and the car was impounded.
Woman in SUV offers boy, 7, a ride after he gets off school bus: University Heights Police Blotter
At 4:40 p.m. Feb. 3, a resident reported that her 7-year-old son, after he got off a school bus, was approached and asked by a woman in a gray BMW SUV if he wanted a ride home. The woman told the boy that she knew him, but he did not...
Chronicle-Telegram
North Ridgeville police blotter
2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
Drunken driver arrested after traveling 100 mph on wrong side of freeway: Mayfield Police Blotter
Around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 2, a vehicle entered the village driving more than 100 mph while traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of I-271. The incident was reported by multiple agencies, as the vehicle had also been traveling in the wrong lanes while coming from the east on Interstate 90.
cleveland19.com
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
Suspect steals gas before disabling pump: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 16, police were dispatched to the Speedy gas station after an employee discovered suspicious activity involving a gas pump at the Pearl Road business. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said an unknown male suspect had filled up their tank using a device to disable the gas pump. The gas pump was subsequently rendered inoperable.
Attempted car theft leaves Elantra damaged: Parma Police Blotter
On Jan. 19, police were dispatched to a Broadview Road address regarding an attempted car theft. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said someone had attempted to steal their Hyundai Elantra from the parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t stolen, the criminal caused damage to the Elantra.
Drunken woman does all she can to avoid her parents: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6, a Swagelok employee reported that a man, 21, was in the parking lot trying to drop off a drunken Highland Heights woman, also 21, to a worker at the business. Responding officers learned that the woman did not want to be taken to her home...
cleveland19.com
Woman crashes car into Westlake office building
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter
At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
Resident calls police after $2,500 check is altered and cashed: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Crosswinds Lane resident came to the police station to report a fraud. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Man stashes meth in underwear: Berea Police Blotter
Possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license: Ohio 237. A Cleveland man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 after police found crack cocaine in his car and methamphetamine and heroin in his underwear. The man was 43 at the time of his arrest. Police saw his...
News-Herald.com
Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000
On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop. The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed. Officials said she was able to...
Drunken Hinckley driver doesn’t ‘do alphabet all of the time’: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Jan. 17, police observed a speeding black BMW make illegal lane shifts and nearly hit another vehicle while traveling south on I-77. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol. The man, who appeared to be chewing gum in an unsuccessful attempt to mask the smell of booze, told the officer that he had just left Parma and was headed to his home in Hinckley Township.
Man believes occupants of car in his driveway are selling daughter fentanyl: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Feb. 3, a man, 58, reported that a car occupied by two men was in his driveway and that the men were selling what he believed to be fentanyl to his 26-year-old daughter. The woman had been released that day from a drug rehabilitation facility and her...
Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
