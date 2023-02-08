ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Village, OH

Cleveland.com

Driver claims not speeding, cruise control set at 35 mph: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 11:43 p.m. Jan. 27 saw a car speeding near Engle Road, change lanes without using a turn signal and stop at a red light beyond the stop bar. The car then sped up quickly outdistancing other traffic. As the officer was stopping the car, the motorist drove it off the roadway and over the curb. The driver then corrected it and stopped in the right through lane. The driver said she set her cruise control at 35 and didn’t understand how she was speeding. She said she had two alcoholic beverages earlier. The officer noted her slurred speech. After field sobriety tests, he arrested her for driving under the influence. Her car was towed. A small amount of marijuana and a glass pipe were found inside her car. She measured a .179 blood alcohol content level, which is twice the legal limit.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Zombies grip motorist’s attention: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

A motorist called police at 7:33 p.m. Feb. 7 about a vehicle that was all over the road. The driver of that car almost hit mail boxes while on Cook Road. The motorist in question turned east onto Bagley Road from Fitch. The driver used his turn signal but was swerving on the road. He went by Falls-Lenox Primary School. Police stopped the car in front of St. Mary of the Falls Church. The driver was not paying too much attention to his driving because he was watching “The Walking Dead.” He was cited.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers find man asleep in car, alcohol inside: Rocky River Police Blotter

Violation, Hilliard Blvd. On Jan. 23 at 9:05 a.m. an officer stopped the driver of a 2016 Nissan in the Rocky River Municipal Court parking lot after a registration check indicated the driver had a suspended driver’s license and there was a BMV confiscation order on the car registration. The driver was cited, license plates seized and returned to the BMV, and the car was impounded.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

North Ridgeville police blotter

2:46 p.m. – Dollar General, theft. Officers investigating a theft found Chenautica Johnson, 21, address not given, and another person in a car parked illegally in a handicap parking space. Johnson was cited with a handicap parking violation and misdemeanor theft. Both she and the other person were suspects in a theft in North Olmsted and handed over to police in that city.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release. Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building. Police say the...
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman tries to take back a towed, stolen SUV valued at $200K: Solon Police Blotter

At 11:05 p.m. Jan. 28, an officer stopped a Mercedes Benz SUV for speeding as it traveled at 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on U.S. 422 eastbound. The officer noticed that the vehicle registration number on the SUV did not match that of the driver’s registration. The SUV was towed and the driver, a Sheffield man, 41, was released after being cited for driving with fictitious plates.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man stashes meth in underwear: Berea Police Blotter

Possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license: Ohio 237. A Cleveland man was arrested at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 after police found crack cocaine in his car and methamphetamine and heroin in his underwear. The man was 43 at the time of his arrest. Police saw his...
BEREA, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid Marc’s armed robber makes off with $136,000

On Feb. 5, at approximately 6:10 p.m., Euclid Police officers responded to a call at Marc’s Supermarket located at 22840 Lake Shore Blvd. for a report of a robbery. According to Euclid Police, the suspect took approximately $136,000 in cash. Dispatch provided a description of the suspect as an...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Drunken Hinckley driver doesn’t ‘do alphabet all of the time’: Broadview Heights Police Blotter

On Jan. 17, police observed a speeding black BMW make illegal lane shifts and nearly hit another vehicle while traveling south on I-77. While talking to the driver, the officer smelled alcohol. The man, who appeared to be chewing gum in an unsuccessful attempt to mask the smell of booze, told the officer that he had just left Parma and was headed to his home in Hinckley Township.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Seven cars stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities are searching for suspects after several vehicles were stolen Monday morning from a Willoughby car dealership that is across the street from the police station. Surveillance video from Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Willoughby, 36845 Euclid Ave., shows at least four suspects inside the dealership...
WILLOUGHBY, OH

