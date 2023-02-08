Biden to visit LIUNA Training Center in DeForest

President Joe Biden will stop in DeForest during his visit to Madison today, Feb. 8.

After touting the nation's strong economy and low unemployment rate at his State of the Union Address just the night before, Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the LIUNA Training Center just off Hwy. 19, according to the White House public calendar.

The schedule shows Biden arriving in Madison from Joint Base Andrews at 11:35 a.m. then visiting the training center to discuss "how his economic plan is creating good-paying union jobs and delivering real results for the American people."

He is set to arrive at 1 p.m.

In October, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, with U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin visited the Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center there to highlight the department’s focus on preparing the nation’s workforce.