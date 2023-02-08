Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase Improves its Non-Custodial Wallet to Keep You Safe While Exploring Web3
As more individuals venture into the decentralized web, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has made efforts to enhance the security and user experience of its non-custodial wallet (“Coinbase Wallet“). The company aims to make web3 interactions easier and more secure for its users. According to Coinbase’s blog post,...
cryptoglobe.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Moves 412 $BTC After Being Dormant for Over a Decade
A mysterious Bitcoin ($BTC) whale has moved 412 coins from an address that had been dormant for the past 11 years, in a transaction that shows some long-term holders are moving their stash as the cryptocurrency market recovers. The transaction was spotted by blockchain security firm PeckShield, which alerted its...
cryptoglobe.com
Little-Known Digital Gifting Token Surged 450% Year-to-Date on Token Migration
A little-known cryptocurrency meant to support content creators everywhere for content generation has seen its price surge by over 450% so far this year after it migrated its native token onto the $BNB Chain. The cryptocurrency, Gifto ($GFT), has recently moved from its old $GTO token to $GFT on the...
cryptoglobe.com
$SHIB, $ADA, $DOT, and Others Added As Payment Methods at Dubai University via New Integration
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the native token of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and that of the ‘blockchain of blockchains’ Polkadot ($DOT) can now be used as payment method at a popular Dubai University, along with several other digital assets. According to a recently published announcement,...
cryptoglobe.com
Sandwich Attack Protection From Hackless Is Live for Ethereum and BNB Chain
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor.
cryptoglobe.com
AshSwap the First Stable-Swap DEX Launches on MultiversX Mainnet
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 11th February, 2023, Chainwire. AshSwap, the first stable-swap DEX on the MultiversX blockchain (previously Elrond Network), is officially launching on the MultiversX mainnet on February 17. The DEX will seamlessly bridge critical DeFi functions and provide tighter spreads with a fraction of the liquidity on MultiversX.
cryptoglobe.com
Massive Gaming Announces World’s First Stable Blockchain-Based Social Casino Games
Seattle, Washington, 10th February 2023, Chainwire. Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, plans to launch 3 different series of social casino games; House of Slots, House of Poker, and House of Blackjack, with a combination of Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology within the first half-year of 2023.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Whale Transactions Surge in Move ‘Associated With Price Shifts’
Popular smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA) and meem-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) have both seen the number of large whale transactions on their networks surge, in a move that has been “historically associated with price shifts.”. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, both Cardano, Shiba In, and the controversial...
cryptoglobe.com
‘Bitcoin Is Unresponsive to Both Monetary and Macroeconomic News’, Claims NY Fed Report
The New York Federal Reserve has released a report on the impact of macroeconomic news on the price of cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin. The 31-page New York Fed report #1052 (titled “The Bitcoin-Macro Disconnect“) was co-authored by Dr. Gianluca Benigno, the head of International Studies within the Monetary Policy Research Division of the New York Fed, and Carlo Rosa, a former Senior Economist at the New York Fed who is currently a director at Barclays.
