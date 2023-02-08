Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
NHL Buzz: O'Reilly, Buchnevich to return for Blues
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich will return for the Blues against the Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). O'Reilly and Buchnevich each took part in the morning skate on the top...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Senators 3
OTTAWA, ON - Jesse Puljujarvi notched the game-winning goal just over three minutes into the third period on Saturday in a 6-3 victory for the Edmonton Oilers over the Ottawa Senators to begin back-to-back afternoon games to close out this four-game road trip. Puljujarvi's fifth of the season started off...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
Prospects Report: February 10, 2023
Iowa continues point streak, extending to 14 games. Iowa extended its season-long point-streak to 14 games this past week (9-0-5), beating Texas and falling to Rockford twice beyond regulation. Iowa opened the week with a 5-3 win over Texas on Feb. 1. Nic Petan recorded a hat trick while Sam Hentges and Sammy Walker each scored.
NHL
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
NHL
Forsberg taken from Senators game against Oilers on stretcher
OTTAWA -- Anton Forsberg was taken off the ice on a stretcher during the Ottawa Senators' game against the Edmonton Oilers at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The goalie left the game at 14:37 of the third period after being injured in a collision in the crease. Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers forward Zach Hyman onto Forsberg's right leg.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Ducks Recall Dostal, Reassign Eriksson Ek to AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks have reassigned goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek to San Diego. Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), has posted a 2-3-1 record in seven appearances (six starts) with Anaheim...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'HAPPY HE'S OK'
The players react to Andersson's accident and look ahead to tonight's game against the Red Wings. "You're shocked. It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.
NHL
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
NHL
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Feb. 10
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens practiced at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. 49 - Rafael Harvey-Pinard 14 - Nick Suzuki 17 - Josh Anderson. 63 - Evgenii Dadonov 77 - Kirby Dach 68 - Mike Hoffman. 32...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ SABRES
SAY WHAT - 'EVERYONE'S EXCITED FOR HIM'. The buzz around the rink after a massive win over the Sabres. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "It's great. The past three or four games, I think I've had some good chances. Couldn't score. So, tonight, it feels pretty good." A...
NHL
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
Comments / 0