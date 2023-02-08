ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'That's Not Ron, Is It?' Ex-Prez Donald Trump Posts Photo Of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Allegedly Drinking & Partying With High School Girls

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Mega

Former President Donald Trump posted a photo this week allegedly showing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis drinking and partying with high school girls more than twenty years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the alleged photo, which Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, a young man appearing to be DeSantis is seen sitting on a couch with three high school girls.

Mega

One of the girls appears to have her arm around the young man believed to be DeSantis while another alleged high schooler drinks from what appears to be a bottle of beer.

“That's not Ron, is it?” Trump wrote alongside the photo . “He would never do such a thing!”

Mega

Trump also re-posted a message made by another Truth Social user who indicated that was a 20-something DeSantis in the picture partying with the three teenagers.

“Ron DeSantis was having a ‘drink’ party with his students when he was a high school teacher,” the Truth Social user wrote. “Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them certainly look pretty gross and ephebophiliaesque.”

According to Daily Mail , the photo first surfaced in 2021 and was taken when DeSantis was teaching history and government at the Darlington School in Rome, Georgia, during the 2001-2002 school year.

The New York Times , which wrote an article about the alleged picture of DeSantis, also indicated the photo was taken during the now-Florida governor’s time as a high school teacher more than two decades ago.

Mega

“Last year, Hill Reporter, a blog put out by a Democratic super PAC, published a photograph of Mr. DeSantis taken with several female students from Darlington in 2002, one of whom was holding what appeared to be a bottle of beer,” the New York Times wrote in a 2022 report.

“Two former students, both women, remembered him attending at least two parties where alcohol was served, but they said that the parties took place after graduation and that they were not bothered by his presence at the time, although they question it now,” the Times continued.

Mega

“It was his first job out of Yale, he was cute,” one of DeSantis’ former students said after the photo first resurfaced two years ago. “We didn’t really think too much about it.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s apparent attack on DeSantis comes as the Florida governor continues to rise in 2024 polls for the Republican presidential nomination.

DeSantis is reportedly beating Trump by a whopping nine points in the latest head-to-head matchup poll between the two GOP politicians, and the resurfaced photo of DeSantis from 2002 comes after the Florida governor spoke about the attacks against him in a recent press conference.

“I roll out of bed, I have people attacking me from all angles, it’s been happening for many, many years,” DeSantis recently said. “When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions. You got to steer that ship.”

“And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that — whether they re-elect you or not,” he added.

Comments / 1100

TALIBIDEN 2024
3d ago

how to make your party loose the next presidential election 101: Smear campaign each other you used to call "friend" 🤣 what a joke

419
Sally Reddish
3d ago

all trump is doing is causing real voters to dislike him ....I will never again vote for him. he's too unstable

384
Peggy Perry
3d ago

Trump you will never get to be president again . Your washed up & a big mouth. Go back to running your business cause we the people are tired of your endless babbling. 🤐🤐🤐

192
FLORIDA STATE
