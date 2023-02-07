Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
You can soon choose whether to wear a mask indoors and on public transport in Japan
Even at the height of the pandemic, mask wearing was never a legally required mandate here in Japan. Nevertheless, it has become a common practice in the country. However, Japan has decided to reclassify Covid-19 as just a seasonal flu on May 8. In line with that, the government is also looking at relaxing the rules of mask-wearing. According to NHK, you can soon decide whether to wear a mask indoors, and this takes effect on March 13.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Royals Review
French First Female Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Time Out Global
5 most anticipated Japanese films and anime coming out in 2023
Hold on to your hats because there's a lot to look forward to in 2023, and not just these show-stopping events and new openings. For starters, an upcoming Hirokazu Kore-eda drama is anticipated to be up for a few awards at Cannes this year. Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli is set to release a new anime by master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki in a fantastical remake of a Japanese novel titled 'How Do You Live?'.
Time Out Global
London City Airport wants to add extra weekend flights
Turns out that London City Airport, located at the Royal Docks in Newham, isn’t just for Canary Wharf desk slaves and the financial elite, because the central(ish) London airport plans to add more (and cheaper) flights on weekends for all of us regular folk. Some locals, however, aren’t too happy about the plans.
Time Out Global
13 Must-try signature dishes in Macao
Travel is back, and with strict Covid-19 restrictions now lifted for Hong Kong and Macao, there’s no better time to take a weekend trip to the Las Vegas of Asia. There’s plenty of things to do and see around town, but the bustling city’s food and drink scene has long been heralded as one of the region’s best. Diverse and steeped in heritage, Macao has become a UNESCO designated Creative City of Gastronomy, easily making it one of Asia's leading culinary destinations. From affordable street eats to Michelin-starred restaurants and artisanal cafes to avant-garde dining, there's plenty to explore. To help you eat your way around Macao, here's a guide to traditional dishes that you must absolutely try when you're in town.
Time Out Global
Amsterdam is banning weed in its red light district
Amsterdam is known for many things: incredible museums, pretty canals, colourful Dutch Baroque buildings – and, of course, weed. As much a part of the city’s culture as Van Gogh and bitterballen, cannabis is legally sold at the many cosy Amsterdam coffeeshops, which bring in thousands of visitors a year.
Time Out Global
Most romantic staycations in Boston
Boston has so much to offer, book a getaway to rediscover the city. When you cannot spare the time off, why not book a staycation? Boston has so much to offer, sometimes we forget to explore our own backyard. This winter, avoid cabin fever and book a romantic stay at one of Boston’s top hotels for the perfect couple’s getaway, right in the city. And while you’re at it check out some of our most romantic bars and restaurants and even perhaps one of Boston’s chic speakeasies! Whether you are celebrating an anniversary, birthday, Valentine’s Day or just simply the joy of being together, a staycation is always a treat. These are the best hotels to book in Boston for a romantic staycation in Boston this season.
Time Out Global
How to get tickets to King Charles’s coronation concert
Operation Golden Orb, the closely guarded plan for King Charles’s coronation, has been set in motion. The once-in-a-generation event will be taking place across the weekend of May 6 and 7, with a bank holiday on Monday May 8. Besides the symbolic religious service and two grand processions there...
Time Out Global
For sale: a 170-year-old pub in Covent Garden
Always fancied yourself a bit of a pub landlord? Leaning behind the bar, imparting wisdom to your regulars, telling over-sauced patrons to sling their hooks, yelling ‘You’re barred!’ If you’re nodding your head enthusiastically, read on: this 170-year-old pub in central London could be yours. Just kidding, because you’re going to need £10 million.
Comments / 0