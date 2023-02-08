Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Purina recalls some dog food due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Certain bags of Purina Pro Plan dog food are being recalled because of potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food after two dogs exhibited symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once taken off the diet, each of the dogs recovered.
Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
‘Great Day TV’: Family, fiddle and farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use. This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Steve Sweitzet. Sweitzer traveled to Richmond and met an amazing violin-playing farm family. Click on...
Rooted School launches program to give students cash and financial literacy course
Rooted School is dedicated to closing the wealth gap and providing students pathways to financial freedom. This year, the school partnered with the University of Pennsylvania to start a Youth Cash Transfer program. Rooted School leader Ma’at Lands and junior student Dwayne Sullivan joined us to discuss the program. The Mind Trust supported the launch of Rooted School, as the organization aims to empower students, educators, and communities in Indianapolis.
Learn how to make home repairs at Household Heroes class in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A program in Fishers aimed at helping the public become skilled “handy” workers is now available. Household Heroes is all about doing it yourself. “It’s meant to give people confidence when they tackle those at-home projects,” explained Nick Snyder, the Maker space manager. “And, ideally, save you some money by doing it yourself.”
Psychologist talks about book ‘How to Be Single and Happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Valentines Day around the corner, the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. Thankfully, there are ways to remain hopeful while looking for love. Author Dr. Jenny Taitz who is a clinical psychologist and board-certified cognitive behavior expert, joined “All Indiana”...
Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
Indianapolis Zoo Receives More Major Recognition
Our Indianapolis Zoo is up for yet another amazing award. USA Today readers have ranked the top Zoos in the country, and the highly respected Indianapolis Zoo has been nominated and is in the running for Best American Zoo. Find out more as I chat with PR Specialist Cody Mattox...
Marion County second-grade teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County teacher is the winner of the prestigious Milken Educator Award. News 8 was there Wednesday when the Indiana Department of Education and the Milken Family Foundation surprised Brittany Tinker, a second-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School. The awards comes with a prize...
Indianapolis Ballet to perform ‘Love Springs Eternal’
Love is in the air throughout central Indiana, and “Love Springs Eternal” is coming to the Indianapolis Ballet stage!. William Robinson, Indiana Ballet’s company artist, and Don Steffy, Indianapolis Ballet Executive Director, told “All Indiana” about the Feb. 17-19 performances at The Toby at Newfields in Indianapolis.
Monroe County jail officer fired after inmate hit during struggle
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A white correctional officer in Monroe County who is seen in body camera footage punching a Black inmate during a struggle has been fired. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè said Friday that the decision to terminate James Mitchell was part of his vow to make “accountability and transparency” a “top priority” of the sheriff’s department.
IMPD, Dreasjon Reed family settle lawsuit over police shooting in May 2020
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city government and the family of Dreasjon Reed have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by his mother. The settlement was reached nearly three years after his death. Reed was shot and killed on May 6, 2020, by Officer De’Joure Mercer after a police chase that Reed livestreamed on Facebook.
Grants help downtown businesses target crime
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy Inc., in partnership with the Indianapolis city government, announced a $3.5 million public safety grant Thursday. $75,000 of that grant is set aside for downtown businesses that want to participate in the b-link camera program. The program allows the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to access a business’s real-time camera feed enabling dispatchers to send officers to a scene faster.
‘UnPHILtered’: Lafayette elementary considers 4-day school week
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Lafayette School Corp. is considering a four-day school week, but, first, leaders want feedback from the community. In Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor spoke with the principal of Vinton Elementary. Cindy Preston talked about what she’s been hearing from parents and...
HSE board members delay decision on $5.7M in federal mental health funds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A multimillion-dollar federal grant to help address the mental health of students faces opposition at Hamilton Southeastern Schools. Parents have raised concerns about what this could mean for their students. According to school officials, board members could decide to not accept the funding, but some parents...
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Firefighter released from hospital after man set vacant home on fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter was back home from the hospital after being injured in a fire that officials say was set intentionally Monday afternoon. The Indianapolis Fire Department confirmed the 26-year private was released Wednesday night. He had been in a two-day, medically induced coma due to a heat-related injury.
IMPD: Man fatally shot on near northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after a shooting Saturday on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, police said. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched at around 10 a.m. to a person down in the 1100 block of West 27th Street. That’s a residential area a few blocks east of Riverside Park near the intersection of 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Streets.
