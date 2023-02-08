ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House

A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
YONKERS, NY
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change

New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
UTAH STATE
Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY

Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World

If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
5 Cool, Hip Hudson Valley Valentine’s Weekend Events

Whether you're single or not, these are some cool area events to check out. Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area are putting together some cool, hip events for those looking to do some pre Valentines celebrating over the weekend. We've compiled a list of 5 must-do events that would make Cupid proud.
HYDE PARK, NY
Escaped Zoo Owl Becomes New York Celebrity

An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his cage was damaged has become a New York celebrity, watching over parkgoers from above. According to a report by Karen Matthews for the Associated Press, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo on February 2, after somebody damaged his exhibit. After he escaped the zoo, he flew over to the iconic Fifth Avenue to update his style and avoid capture by the New York City Police Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
