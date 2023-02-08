Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Nettie's House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls Has a New Policy: 'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted to Dine'Zack LoveTinton Falls, NJ
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Close to 200 Cats Found in Yonkers, New York Hoarding House
A Dutchess County animal rescue is helping a lower Hudson Valley shelter after over 150 cats are found in a hoarding house. Back on February 3rd, a couple was found dead in their Yorktown Heights, New York home. After a wellness check, it was discovered that the couple had died in the bedroom. Officials also found 150 cats in the residence in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
WARNING! Aggressive Coyote’s Reported In Poughkeepsie & Hyde Park, New York
Recent encounters with aggressive coyotes in Dutchess County have led to a warning being issued. The Hudson Valley is covered by beautiful land and in some parts much of that land is woods. No houses, buildings, or anything just woods for miles. That's a major reason so many folks love the area but woods for miles also bring many forms of wildlife.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
New York State Hopes To Make Drastic DWI Law Change
New York lawmakers hope to drastically lower the amount of alcohol you can legally have in your system while driving. New York lawmakers and other top officials met this week in hopes of lowering the state's legal blood alcohol content limit for driving while intoxicated. New York Lawmakers Want To...
Rock Album Cover Designer to Reopen Chapel of Sacred Mirrors in Wappingers Falls, NY
Sanctuary of Visionary Art is run by Alex Grey, whose artwork is featured on rock band Tool's albums, set to open Entheon temple soon. Alex Grey is an American visual artist known for creating spiritual and psychedelic paintings. His work can be seen as the cover artwork on the band Tool's albums' Lateralus and 10,000 Days. His work has also appeared on albums by groups like the Beastie Boys and Nirvana among others.
7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
If you want to celebrate National Pizza Day, you won't have to leave New York or the Hudson Valley to get one of the best slices in the world. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day. So what better time to look into the best pizzerias in New York State?
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
American Symbol Discovered Lying On The Side Of The Road In New York
The Hudson Valley has many organizations that are ready to help when a wild animal is in need of assistance. The Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center (FFFWC) is just one of the groups doing amazing work to rehab wild animals that have fallen victim to something either man-made or environmental.
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
5 Cool, Hip Hudson Valley Valentine’s Weekend Events
Whether you're single or not, these are some cool area events to check out. Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area are putting together some cool, hip events for those looking to do some pre Valentines celebrating over the weekend. We've compiled a list of 5 must-do events that would make Cupid proud.
Escaped Zoo Owl Becomes New York Celebrity
An owl that escaped from the Central Park Zoo after his cage was damaged has become a New York celebrity, watching over parkgoers from above. According to a report by Karen Matthews for the Associated Press, a Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped from the Central Park Zoo on February 2, after somebody damaged his exhibit. After he escaped the zoo, he flew over to the iconic Fifth Avenue to update his style and avoid capture by the New York City Police Department.
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
brickunderground.com
From the UES to East Harlem: I wanted a bigger place so now I'm renting a penthouse
Chandler loved living on the Upper East Side, but rising rents pushed her to look farther north. She happily landed in a much bigger apartment with private outdoor space in East Harlem, where she's still close enough to her favorite haunts. I was born at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital on the...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0