WWE’s Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler improving after stroke, thanks fans
Pro wrestling Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler continues to improve after suffering a stroke on Monday in Florida. >> Read more trending news Lawler, 73, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, is recovering at a hospital in Fort Myers, according to a statement posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon. Lawler owns a condominium in the Fort Myers area. Lawler was hospitalized following a medical episode in Florida, according to Wrestling News. Photographs on Lawler’s Twitter account showed him in a hospital bed, visited by longtime WWE wrestling manager Jimmy “The Mouth of the South” Hart.
Jerry Lawler Returning Home Following Stroke
Jerry Lawler's stay in hospital is finally over. Two days ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Lawler had suffered another health scare; in this case, a stroke. Initial reports on his stroke implied that it was "very serious". However, his condition improved dramatically
Update: WWE Icon Jerry Lawler Suffered ‘Massive Stroke’
WWE wrestler and announcer Jerry Lawler suffered a "massive stroke" on Monday (Feb. 6) near his condominium in Florida, but the outlook is hopeful. A tweet from Lawler's official page includes four photos of the 73-year-old taken from the hospital. He is smiling and seemingly in good spirits in all four pictures.
Positive Update On Jerry Lawler Following Hospitalization
A positive update has been provided on Jerry Lawler following his hospitalization. Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a medical episode at his condo in Florida on Monday afternoon (February 6). In an update on Lawler's Twitter account, it was revealed that he had suffered a massive stroke
February 13, 2023 Observer Newsletter: Jerry Lawler suffers stroke, Nick Khan talks WWE sale
Jerry Lawler recovering from stroke, Nick Khan talks to CNBC about a potential WWE sale, and more.
Health Update on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler (2/9/23)
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler has been released from the ICU. In an update posted to Twitter on Thursday afternoon from Lawler’s girlfriend Lauryn, it was said that Lawler is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday and will be able to return to his Florida residence for outpatient treatment, which includes speech and cognitive skills.
