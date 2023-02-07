Good afternoon — state governments have reacted in various ways to President Biden’s State of the Union Address last night, with some polarizing opinions. In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont described the address as “restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class and uniting the country”, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul also approved of “efforts to combat the gun violence crisis.” She added, “President Biden is right: America's best days are ahead of us.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO