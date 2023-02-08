ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Aganorsa Leaf to Introduce Two New Lunatic Maduro Sizes at TPE 2023

At the 2023 Total Products Expo (TPE) 2023, Aganorsa Leaf will introduce two new vitolas to its JFR Lunatic Maduro line in the form of a 6 1/2 x 60 and a 7 x 70. The Aganorsa Leaf JFR Lunatic Maduro line features a San Andres Mexican wrapper over Nicaraguan binder and filler grown on Aganorsa Leaf’s farms. Production comes from Aganorsa’s Agricola Ganadera Norteña S.A. factory in Estelí, Nicaragua. The new sizes will bring the total number of vitolas in the Lunatic Maduro lineup to eight.
cigar-coop.com

The Blog: KMA Talk Radio Episode 478

Each week, I have the opportunity to produce the news segment for KMA Talk Radio. On the Cigar Coop “blog,” we post replays of the shows the week following the date the show is aired. On October 22, 2022, we began a new format where Honest Abe, Alex, Paul, and Coop discuss cigars.

