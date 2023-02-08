This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is fighting for her life after part of a building broke off and struck her as she was walking down the street.It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 13th and Chancellor Streets near Walnut Street in Center City. Philadelphia police say that a 30-year-old woman was walking on this sidewalk when she was hit in her head by a concrete slab. We want to warn you, some of the details may be disturbing. "It sounded like a bomb, like a continuous car accident," Elan Jackson said. Pieces of debris were left scattered on the sidewalk near the Walnut...

