This Renter’s $1475 a Month, 600-Square-Foot Philly Two-Level Apartment Comes With a Cozy Fireplace

Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
aroundambler.com
For Sale | 1274 Skippack Pike | Blue Bell | Dan Caparo of EXP Realty
Dan Caparo of Exp Realty added a new listing for sale at 1274 Skippack Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday February 12th from 11:00am to 2:00pm . For additional details, click here. Colonial with old world charm featuring front porch with tall tree providing shading...
phillyyimby.com
Completion Approaches at 2222 Market Street in Center City West
Philadelphia YIMBY’s recent site visit has observed that construction work is nearing completion at the 295-foot-tall, 19-story office development at 2222 Market Street in Center City West. Designed by Gensler and developed by the Parkway Corporation (alternately Parkway Commercial Properties), with IMC Construction as the contractor, the development will feature 329,100 square feet of tenant floor area, with 324,826 square feet of Class A office space and 4,274 square feet of retail, as well as a 47-car underground garage. The structure is being built as the new headquarters for Morgan Lewis, a major law firm. Building features will include ten-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, several landscaped outdoor decks, flexible workspace plans, a conference center, a fitness center, Zoom conference rooms, expanded areas for servicing out-of-office visitors, and rooms with advanced audio technology to facilitate virtual court hearings.
thearrowheadonline.com
Center City, Philly romanticizes urban living
By taking a train into the center city, visitors can experience all the best parts of Philly–the food, entertainment and views–without worrying about any of the traffic. The Suburban Station sits right in the center of Philadelphia. The surrounding area is rich with culture, hosting many upscale restaurants, Love Park, City Hall and activities.
Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
phillyyimby.com
Site Cleared at 1101-33 South 9th Street in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has noted that site prep work has finally begun at 1101-33 South 9th Street, the site of a proposed seven-story, 157-unit mixed-use building in the Italian Market in South Philadelphia. The structure will rise at the southeast corner of 9th Street and Washington Avenue, replacing a large parcel that has long sat vacant. Designed by BLT Architects, the development will span 204,351 square feet and feature 15,192 square feet of commercial space and parking. Permits list HC Pody Company as the contractor and specify a construction cost of $52 million.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
PhillyBite
Top 6 Best Food Trucks in Philadelphia
- If you're in the mood for fast, tasty food, the best places to go are the numerous food trucks in Philadelphia. Food Trucks in Philly are a fixture in the city, and it's easy to spot. Try out Tacos Don Memo for some of the best duck tacos. Another popular food truck is The Crepe Truck Philly, a family-owned and operated food truck located on Norris Street in Philadelphia.
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in...
Woman injured after concrete slab falls from building in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is fighting for her life after part of a building broke off and struck her as she was walking down the street.It happened around 9:30 a.m. at 13th and Chancellor Streets near Walnut Street in Center City. Philadelphia police say that a 30-year-old woman was walking on this sidewalk when she was hit in her head by a concrete slab. We want to warn you, some of the details may be disturbing. "It sounded like a bomb, like a continuous car accident," Elan Jackson said. Pieces of debris were left scattered on the sidewalk near the Walnut...
The Ring Magazine
Boxing gym in one of Philly’s roughest neighborhoods seeks public’s help after fire
Pivott Boxing Academy is used to lending a helping hand. Based in the Philadelphia neighborhood of Kensington, which was described by The Philadelphia Inquirer as “the poorest neighborhood in America’s poorest big city,” the gym provides boxing instruction to children and adults of all ages. With few...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
PhillyBite
Top 9 Best Sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Philly is the birthplace of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of Philadelphia's Best Sandwiches and Must-Eats, which sometimes go unlooked by even locals. The Best 10 Sandwiches in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Local bakeries, grocery stores prepare for the Super Bowl weekend
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Grocery stores and bakeries throughout the Philadelphia region are seeing a rush of customers buying food for Super Bowl parties this Sunday. Rastelli Market Fresh manager Chris Dougherty said they spent the last several weeks preparing their menus, scheduling staff and ordering extra cheese, meats and dips."They eat for football, and they want the calories and the carbs. They want the snack food," Dougherty said. "Even though we were in the Super Bowl, I think it was 2018, it's bigger this year."Lashelle Curcio's going all in for her Super Bowl party even though she has no clue how...
A Super Bowl pick-me-up: Wawa, Dunkin’ offering free coffee in honor of the Eagles
Perk up, Eagles fans. In honor of the Birds playing in Super Bowl 57, Wawa and Dunkin’ are offering free coffee all weekend long at area stores.
