Kentucky State

CBS News

Super Bowl menu ideas and recipes

From burgers, hot dogs, tacos, BBQ and wings, to salsas and cocktails, here are some tempting recipes from top chefs, cookbook authors and restaurateurs to go with watching the Big Game on Sunday, February 12. And whether you're rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles, you will cheer some of the tasty dishes here! From chef Eddie Jackson:Cajun Sticky WingsCaribbean Jerk SlidersSpinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper DipFrom chef Erik Blauberg: Blauberg's Ultimate Chili With Watermelon, Jalapeno Poppers With Goat Cheese, Spicy Lollipop Chicken Wings, American Classic BrownieFrom chef Guy Fieri:Chicken Avocado Egg Rolls, The Spaniards Cocktail of Shrimp, No Can Beato...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

I Made Ina Garten’s Meat Loaf Recipe for Dinner Tonight—And Will Again and Again

We love Ina Garten's entertaining tips and cooking style—rather than spending hours on fussy, complicated dishes, she focuses on simple, comforting foods that are really delicious and make everyone feel right at home. And what could be more comforting than a classic, family-favorite meat loaf?. True to the Barefoot...
Mashed

The Depression-Era 'Secret Ingredient' That Makes Cakes Super Soft

The Great Depression of the '30s was devastating for all those involved. People lost jobs, the economy crashed, and living day-to-day became so much harder. As a result, people had to innovate to make foods last longer or compromise on ingredients they could no longer afford. This led to a time of strange recipes and creations, such as Hoover Stew, which used macaroni and hot dogs, or dandelion salad, which used weeds that could be foraged locally. Interestingly, it turns out that weeds actually have a plethora of health benefits, including a nutritional source of vitamins A, C, and K, plus it contains soluble fiber, explains Healthline.
Mashed

Can You Cook Hot Dogs In An Air Fryer?

Hotdogs are one of those foods that many of us grew up eating. Perhaps you also make them for your children now. After all, they're super easy to prepare, and kids love them. Or at least some do. They're great at campfires, baseball games, and 4th of July cookouts. You can eat them wrapped in croissant dough or covered in chili and cheese.
iheart.com

Food: Taco Bell Has A BOGO Deal For The Super Bowl

With less than two weeks until Super Bowl Sunday, Taco Bell is ready to help you make the next day better. The chain offers a special promotion for one day only to help people who may have too much alcohol during the game. Anyone that spends more than $15 on...
Salon

An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon

Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.

