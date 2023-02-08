Read full article on original website
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
aogdigital.com
Vietnam, Sembcorp in Subsea Power Cable, Offshore Wind Collab
Vietnam is in talks with Singapore's Sembcorp to build a submarine power transmission line between the two countries, the Vietnamese government said on Friday. The announcement was made after a meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Semcorp deputy chairman Tow Heng Tan in Singapore earlier in the day.
aogdigital.com
Output to Ramp Up at Santos' John Brookes Offshore Platform after Outage
Australia's Santos Ltd said on Thursday that gas production from its John Brookes platform in Western Australia has resumed, following an over two-month long outage, with operations expected to ramp up to full rates in the coming days. Around late November last year, production at its facility was suspended as...
aogdigital.com
Indonesia: MedcoEnergi Boosts Capex by Nearly 50%
Indonesian energy company Medco Energi Internasional MEDC.JK (MedcoEnergi) will raise its capital expenditure by nearly 50% to about $370 million this year, with a bigger portion allocated to oil and gas development, a company director said on Thursday. MedcoEnergi spent around $250 million in capital expenditure in 2022, its director...
aogdigital.com
JDC to Provide HAKURYU-11 Jack-up Rig for Work in Thai Offshore Field
Japan Drilling Co., Ltd. (JDC), a Japanese offshore drilling company, has won a contract to drill in Thailand. The contract, signed with Medco Energi, will see JDC provide the jack-up drilling rig "HAKURYU-11" for work at the Bualuang field, offshore Thailand. JDC said that the contract was expected to start...
aogdigital.com
Eni Poised to Take Over Chevron's Stake in Indonesia Deepwater Development Project
Italy's Eni could take over Chevron's stake in and operatorship of the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) gas project by mid-2023, a senior Indonesian energy ministry official said on Tuesday. "Currently Eni is working, and so far, so good," Tutuka Ariadji, director general of oil and gas at Indonesia's Ministry of...
aogdigital.com
Inpex Forecasts 38% Drop in Net Income for 2023
Japan's Inpex on Thursday forecast a 38% fall in net income to 270 billion yen ($2 billion) and a 19% fall in sales to 1.9 trillion yen this year, hit by lower oil prices and a stronger yen. The country's top exploration and production company sees the average Brent oil...
