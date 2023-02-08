ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL draft: Florida QB Anthony Richardson could be fit for Seahawks

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are likely working on some sort of deal to keep quarterback Geno Smith in the Emerald City after his impressive first season as the team’s signal-caller after Russell Wilson. But for the partnership to continue, the numbers need to work for both sides.

Seattle may very well opt to utilize one of its first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft on a young quarterback for the future and CBS Sports analyst Josh Edwards thinks Florida QB Anthony Richardson is a good fit for the Seahawks.

“Richardson is the most naturally talented quarterback in the draft, but he has little more than one year of starting experience, Edwards writes. “He is incredibly raw. The opportunity to sit behind and learn from Smith would be beneficial to Richardson.”

“The Gainesville native averaged 8.6 carries per game this season,” Edwards continues. “To maximize his skill set, a team would design opportunities for his massive frame to be in space against a smaller defensive back. Seattle ran play-action on 15.9% of plays last season.”

