Missouri S&T’s second annual “trashion” show celebrates creative expression of sustainability

The Aquila Theatre Company will bring its version of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” to Missouri S&T’s Leach Theatre stage on Feb. 25. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. Tickets are $40 for adults, and $35 for students and youth under 18.

