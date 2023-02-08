Missouri S&T’s second annual “trashion” show celebrates creative expression of sustainability

Read full article on original website
S&T nuclear engineering student awarded international Curie fellowship
Narrie Loftus, a senior nuclear engineering major at Missouri S&T, hopes to do her part to help with the gender gap in her field. That is one reason she was recently excited to learn she was accepted for the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Missouri S&T News and Research
Missouri S&T among top 10 public universities for economic success of graduates
Missouri S&T ranks among the nation’s top universities for graduates’ economic success, according to the latest rankings from the college guide website DegreeChoices. According to this ranking, Missouri S&T is first in the state of Missouri and 10th nationwide among public universities. Missouri S&T ranks 18th in the nation overall.
Missouri S&T News and Research
‘Pride and Prejudice’ coming to Leach Theatre
The Aquila Theatre Company will bring its version of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” to Missouri S&T’s Leach Theatre stage on Feb. 25. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located on the Missouri S&T campus at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla. Tickets are $40 for adults, and $35 for students and youth under 18.
