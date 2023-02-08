Read full article on original website
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Two Michigan dogs to compete in Puppy Bowl
Two Michigan dogs will be participating in this year's Puppy Bowl.
WILX-TV
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
7 Times Michigan Kids Accidentally Cost Their Parents A Lot of Money
Recently, a story out of Detroit involving a child spending a bit of cash with Grubhub gained some attention, understandably so. The child, who you can read about here, was supposed to be playing a game on his Dad's phone. Instead, he ordered a feast consisting of dishes from multiple restaurants in their general location using the GrubHub app.
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
Why People Hate Michigan Drivers
Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Michigan
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
WLNS
'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan
Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Rural Michigan chef hopes James Beard honor opens eyes to great food in different settings
In the more than 30 years that the James Beard Foundation has been honoring outstanding restaurateurs and chefs, most of the names were associated with big markets. That makes the 2023 semifinalist nod earned by Abra Berens that much more significant. Berens, 40, is the chef at Granor Farm in...
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Portage Included in Next Sweep Of Bed Bath & Beyond Closures in Michigan
Bed, Bath, and Beyond has been down bad for the past couple of years. As we have seen in the last decade, many large corporations are folding under or selling their companies due to tough times. From places like K-Mart, Sears, and Toy-R-Us to the most recent in Bed Bath & Beyond the trend remains the same.
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
Is it Illegal in Michigan to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
You might have found yourself snacking on something while shopping at the grocery store. Or seen someone helping themselves to a few grapes that they planned on paying for. As a kid my mom would always yell at me to stop and that I would get in trouble. Was her...
OnlyInYourState
11 Quirky Facts About Michigan That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
The Wolverine State is known for the automotive industry in Detroit, the diverse Michigan-grown produce, and of course the gorgeous Great Lakes. But there are some surprising and quirky facts about Michigan that may surprise you. For instance, maybe it shouldn’t be called the Wolverine State after all, and a bunch more interesting truths about Michigan.
Traveling Through Michigan’s Underground Railroad Trail
During the month of February, as we celebrate black history, we can't forget about all of our ancestors who lost their lives throughout the years. Of course, it's easy to think about the good parts and remember the heroes, but what about the tough times and the forgotten?. Many of...
Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?
A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
Is Common Law Marriage Accepted in the State of Michigan?
Recently, I posted an innocent video on Tiktok asking people what they call their long-term significant others. In the video, which you can see below, I asked people not to come at me with the "just get married" comments because getting married is expensive and it's something that my guy and I will do whenever we can buy a house. Or whenever we want.
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken is a surprisingly loving metro Detroit restaurant chain
Staffers at this divorce-themed restaurant were exceptionally cheerful
gandernewsroom.com
4 Years Later: Michigan Weed by the Numbers
Cannabis Sales Outpace Liquor, Dairy Sales in Michigan. MICHIGAN—It’s official: Michigan is the second-largest cannabis market in the country. Whether you’re a regular toker who geeks out about the industry or simply one of the 2.3 million Michiganders who voted to legalize weed in 2018 and appreciates a good ol’ fashioned progress report, here are some interesting stats.
