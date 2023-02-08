ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) announced a default judgment against Island Distillers, Inc., a Hawaii-based distiller, in their suit against the distiller for making illegal sales and shipments of spirits to Michigan consumers. The suit alleged illegal activities by...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

7 Times Michigan Kids Accidentally Cost Their Parents A Lot of Money

Recently, a story out of Detroit involving a child spending a bit of cash with Grubhub gained some attention, understandably so. The child, who you can read about here, was supposed to be playing a game on his Dad's phone. Instead, he ordered a feast consisting of dishes from multiple restaurants in their general location using the GrubHub app.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves

Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Why People Hate Michigan Drivers

Driving in Michigan is certainly a different animal, and people NOT from Michigan don't seem to be big fans of our "unique" habits on the road. We can only be asked to stay within the lines for SO LONG on the road, Right? Half the year, we can't see them anyway. So, if they don't matter in winter, why would they mean anything during the OTHER seasons?
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

'Wheels on Rails' coming to Michigan

Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting …. Experts explain how to deal with trauma after swatting scares. WLNS’ Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan …. WLNS' Sheri Jones is being inducted into Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame!. Sheri Jones surprised with induction into MI Journalism...
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off

There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyInYourState

11 Quirky Facts About Michigan That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

The Wolverine State is known for the automotive industry in Detroit, the diverse Michigan-grown produce, and of course the gorgeous Great Lakes. But there are some surprising and quirky facts about Michigan that may surprise you. For instance, maybe it shouldn’t be called the Wolverine State after all, and a bunch more interesting truths about Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Can Michigan Employers Test For Weed?

A lot of people's favorite pastime. If you smoke marijuana on a consistent basis, you may be asking yourself whether your job is in jeopardy purely because of what you do for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since weed is legal in the state of Michigan, you would assume that your...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Is Common Law Marriage Accepted in the State of Michigan?

Recently, I posted an innocent video on Tiktok asking people what they call their long-term significant others. In the video, which you can see below, I asked people not to come at me with the "just get married" comments because getting married is expensive and it's something that my guy and I will do whenever we can buy a house. Or whenever we want.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

4 Years Later: Michigan Weed by the Numbers

Cannabis Sales Outpace Liquor, Dairy Sales in Michigan. MICHIGAN—It’s official: Michigan is the second-largest cannabis market in the country. Whether you’re a regular toker who geeks out about the industry or simply one of the 2.3 million Michiganders who voted to legalize weed in 2018 and appreciates a good ol’ fashioned progress report, here are some interesting stats.
MICHIGAN STATE
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

