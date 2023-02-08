Read full article on original website
The Modern Churro Opening in Downtown Vista
Cuban Coffee, Sandwiches, and Desserts Planned at Vista Cafe
20 Best Restaurants in Oceanside, CA [2023 Updated]
Oceanside is a beautiful beach town in Southern California. It’s famous for its stunning coastline, charming downtown area, and delicious restaurants. If you’re looking for something casual to eat or if you’re looking for a fine dining experience, Oceanside has something for everyone. Below are 20 of the best restaurants you will find in Oceanside, California.
Downtown Chula Vista’s Annual Taste of Third Event Is Back on Thursday, March 23rd
Event Highlights the Tastiest Bites and Sips Along Third Avenue
Murals outside 1927 Riviera Apartment Hotel.
Two small murals decorate the original entrance to the 1927 Riviera Apartment Hotel. When I walk up Park Boulevard from downtown to Balboa Park, I often wonder about them. The historic Riviera Apartment Hotel exists today as the WorldMark San Diego – Balboa Park, and what originally was the building’s front entrance is now the locked back door. Consequently, these panels are seen by few people.
10 San Diego Stores to Check Out When Redecorating Your Home
So, you’ve deep-cleaned your house in the spirit of spring, brought that pothos back from the brink (we’ve all been there), and dropped off that box of mystery novels and old camping gear at the donation center…but your crib is still feeling a little blah. Revitalize your home with updated furnishings or fresh accents to make your dwelling a relaxing space to chill after work and an envy-inducing spot for entertaining.
Hot Chicks Opening Soon in Mission Valley
Team Behind Crack Taco Shop Opening Louisiana-Style Hot Chicken Restaurant
Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego
One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture. That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks. His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego
Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
Nautical Neighbors swim through Oceanside!
An exquisite stained glass mural titled Nautical Neighbors was installed last summer in the heart of Oceanside. All the abundant sea life swimming through the mural was designed and created by Don Myers and assembled by the citizens of Oceanside. You can see this very beautiful public art at the...
San Diego family donates to sober living home after brother overdoses
Logan Ryan, 21, struggled with substance abuse, but found help at the First Step House of North County.
New affordable rental apartments open in San Diego
New affordable rental apartments will become available to those looking for a home in the Chollas View neighborhood, housing officials announced Thursday.
Navy Pier will be converted into 'Freedom Park'
SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission Thursday issued a permit for a plan to convert Navy Pier into a public park along San Diego Bay's North Embarcadero, in what project proponents are calling a major milestone. The Port of San Diego and USS Midway Museum are spearheading the...
Frustrated La Jolla resident repaints stairway ‘in ill repair’
Dilapidated stairs at Windansea Beach are getting a facelift, but it’s not the city putting in the work.
2023 Guide to San Diego Farmers Markets
When it comes to San Diego’s farmers markets, you may think of the ‘Little Italy on one Saturdays’ or your local beachside evening farmers markets. However, there are so many farmers markets located around San Diego County to choose from. In fact, there are so many different...
Santee YMCA to prohibit public nudity after transgender scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA in Santee announced it will be limiting nudity within its facility after an incident involving a transgender individual caused major community backlash. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Santee YMCA after a female minor spoke out about walking into the women’s locker...
San Diego family hit with tragedy twice, urges people not to drink and drive Super Bowl weekend
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman whose father was killed by a drunk driver urges the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel impaired. Monica Zech's father, a Navy veteran, was killed in June of 1992 while walking in La Mesa. He was at a crosswalk; a car stopped to let him go. However, another car went around that vehicle and hit him.
Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner
Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
Top 10 Best Wedding Venues in San Diego
Are you searching for the best wedding venues in San Diego, California? Then, we’ve got you covered. After a bride-to-be asked for suggestions, the internet responded to deliver this list of incredible San Diego wedding venue options. 1. Safari Park. “I got married at Safari Park,” shared one. “We...
Mayor Bill Wells: California is the place to be if you’re homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon represents just 3% of population of San Diego County but it houses 45% of the county’s homeless through San Diego’s hotel voucher program. Hotels and motels acting as temporary homeless shelters have brought drugs, liter and vandalism to surrounding communities. Mayor Bill Wells attempted to limit the number of hotels allowed to participate in the voucher program within his city, but the State of California stepped in and overruled his efforts.
