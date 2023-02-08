Read full article on original website
Walmart is Closing Another Location in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'JM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral services announced for slain Milwaukee police officerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
CBS 58
'It has to stop': Gov. Evers announces initiatives to curb reckless driving in state budget
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers announced initiatives in his state budget designed to combat reckless driving by investing in infrastructure to slow traffic and imposing stiffer penalties on drunk drivers. The announcement comes as reckless driving has become a problem particularly in the city of Milwaukee, where...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
seehafernews.com
Former Sheboygan City Administrator Files Wrongful Termination Lawsuit
Former City Administrator Todd Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the City of Sheboygan. The suit also names Mayor Ryan Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, eight Alders, Sheboygan School District Board member Mary Lynne Donohue, reporter Maya Hilty, and investigator Jill Hall. Wolf claims he was removed from office for...
whbl.com
City Employees Told to Have “No Communication” With Todd Wolf, Attorney
City employees have been instructed to keep quiet concerning a lawsuit filed against the City of Sheboygan and numerous individuals. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern Wisconsin District claiming that the City, Mayor Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, 8 alderpersons and several others actively coordinated to fire former City Administrator Todd Wolf, denying him his constitutional rights in the process.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Officials Misled the Public About Accreditation, Traveling Exhibits
“It wasn’t just the public they misled. They told the (Milwaukee County) Board the same thing. No accreditation, no traveling exhibits. That’s what I was told when I was on the board” – former Milwaukee County Supervisor Dan Sebring. Milwaukee Public Museum leaders are misleading the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wind Lake business fundraises for fallen officer Peter Jerving’s family through volleyball
WIND LAKE, Wis. — An outpouring of support continues for fallen Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving through volleyball, one of his favorite sports. Like many in Wisconsin, Kelly Vecites was saddened to hear about his death. However, he didn’t know until this week that Jerving came to his business, Kelly’s Bleachers, in Wind Lake, often.
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Woman-owned business one of the first hired by MKE 2024 Host Committee
Milwaukee businesses have already begun reaping the benefits as organizers dive deep into the planning stages to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.
Experts dive into health care worker shortage challenges and solutions
Wisconsin's shortage of healthcare workers needs solutions now to avoid a crisis in the next decade, according to experts in the field.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
WISN
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage
BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs
MILWAUKEE - Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?. Thompson was in court on Monday, Feb. 6 – just hours before police say he shot and killed...
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”
The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Cemetery prepares for fallen Officer Jerving's burial
The quiet grounds of Wisconsin Memorial Park will be transformed on Monday for the large burial for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving.
