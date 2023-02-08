ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Maurice Anderson sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Maurice Anderson of Milwaukee – a man considered armed and dangerous. "Does not appear to be changing his ways," said the marshal on the case. "He has a criminal history that involves theft, entry to locked vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of THC – he also has an arrest for armed robbery."
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
Former Sheboygan City Administrator Files Wrongful Termination Lawsuit

Former City Administrator Todd Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the City of Sheboygan. The suit also names Mayor Ryan Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, eight Alders, Sheboygan School District Board member Mary Lynne Donohue, reporter Maya Hilty, and investigator Jill Hall. Wolf claims he was removed from office for...
City Employees Told to Have “No Communication” With Todd Wolf, Attorney

City employees have been instructed to keep quiet concerning a lawsuit filed against the City of Sheboygan and numerous individuals. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court – Eastern Wisconsin District claiming that the City, Mayor Sorenson, City Attorney Charles Adams, 8 alderpersons and several others actively coordinated to fire former City Administrator Todd Wolf, denying him his constitutional rights in the process.
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Brown Deer apartment residents cut off by elevator outage

BROWN DEER, Wis. — An elevator outage is affecting dozens of seniors and those with mobility issues at a Brown Deer apartment building. Residents of the 100-unit Green Court Apartments are being told it'll be several months before the elevator is repaired. Resident Latrice Morgan is fiercely independent, working...
Milwaukee officer killed; Terrell Thompson probation for hit-and-runs

MILWAUKEE - Many viewers have reached out to the FOX6 Newsroom over the phone or online with one common question. Why was 19-year-old Terrell Thompson given probation for a 2021 hit-and-run case?. Thompson was in court on Monday, Feb. 6 – just hours before police say he shot and killed...
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
