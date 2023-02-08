Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
nrn.com
How Starbucks is reacting to record-breaking sales
A Denver administrative law judge ruled Monday that Starbucks violated the National Labor Relations Act and had to reinstate a previously terminated employee at a Denver store — which had voted to unionize in May 2022 — and to also expunge warning letters from the records of two other employees.
nrn.com
The great trade down is underway for restaurant consumers
What’s the business environment like now, with more than a month of 2023 under our belts?. Well, CEOs in general are gaining more optimism. According to the Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence, in collaboration with the Business Council, their confidence level is 43, up from 32 in December. It’s not great, but it’s moving in the right direction.
nrn.com
How the restaurant industry is breaking down gender equality barriers
The “Me Too” phrase was coined in 2006 to raise awareness about sexual abuse and harassment. In 2017, that phrase evolved into a movement sparked by a celebrity tweet encouraging women to come forward and talk about their own experiences. A hashtag moment swiftly went viral, and the conversation extended beyond social media all the way into corporate boardrooms, where leaders were faced with a daunting task of offering solutions.
nrn.com
How the new generation of AI will impact the restaurant industry
Up until now, AI implementation in restaurants has mostly referred to robot automation like drive-thru and phonebank AI. But the next generation of artificial intelligence that undoubtedly has the whole world buzzing is generative AI. And while platforms like OpenAI and tools like ChatGPT have been gaining attention mainly in the art and media spheres for AI-written news articles or AI-created digital paintings, restaurants should also be paying attention.
nrn.com
New franchise Larks Entertainment ushers in second wave of eatertainment
Eatertainment is surging in popularity, with concepts ranging from pickleball to shuffleboard to mini-golf introducing more Americans to the idea of engaging in social activities while noshing on high-quality food and beverage. But as eatertainment concepts proliferate, some limitations to the category have presented themselves. For one, eatertainment concepts tend...
nrn.com
Restaurant brands flex marketing muscle for Valentine’s Day
Feb. 14, or Valentine’s Day, frequently brings forth a wide variety of marketing approaches among restaurant brands. This year, they range from the traditional to the slightly bawdy and employ everything from YouTube to traditional Valentine’s Day cards. Realizing that cherry-picking the innovations allows use to exercise our...
nrn.com
Next-gen loyalty programs keep customers coming back as restaurant traffic declines
As guest traffic to restaurants continues to decline, it’s important to get the most out of the guests who do arrive, and to encourage them to come back more often. One tool for doing that is loyalty programs, which was the topic of Nation’s Restaurant News’s first Emerging Restaurateur Live Learning Series event of 2023.
nrn.com
Trending this week: KFC is launching wraps to attract younger consumers
This week on Nation's Restaurant News the top story was Cava confidentially files for IPO. The company acquired fellow Mediterranean concept Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018 and began converting those locations in new suburban markets to ramp up its national footprint. Cava currently operates about 330 restaurants in 24 states.
