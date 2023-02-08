Read full article on original website
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
EatingWell
How to Tell If Peanut Butter Is Bad
Whether you're team creamy or team crunchy, peanut butter is a pantry staple in many households. The nutty spread can be used in an array of recipes, from energy balls to overnight oats, so keeping a jar on hand is always a good idea. But if you've left that jar on the shelf a little too long, you may be wondering, "Does peanut butter go bad? And if so, how can I tell?"
MedicalXpress
Black older Americans found to be aging faster than white counterparts
A team of Penn researchers found that Black Americans are aging faster than white Americans, and inequities in socioeconomic resources is the main cause. Scientists measure age with more data than just a birthdate. Biological age accounts for the various experiences in life that may slow or quicken the way your body ages.
The Secret Language of God: Uncovering Mystical Messages in the Bible
The Bible has been studied and scrutinized for centuries by people seeking to understand its message and the divine guidance it provides. However, some believe that there is much more to the Bible than meets the eye and that it contains hidden messages that are waiting to be uncovered.
anash.org
Now Is the Time!
Did you want to buy a Mishnah or Talmud set? Or are you missing volumes and want to fill them in? From now until February 20th, take 30% off all ArtScroll Talmud and Mishnah sets and individual volumes. Are you missing volumes in your Mishnah or Talmud sets and want...
Eater
We’re Using Big Spoons Wrong
In 2006, Nora Ephron wrote about the glory of the small spoon. “Here’s the thing about dessert — you want it to last. You want to savor it,” she said in the New York Times. “But you can’t make it last if they give you a great big spoon to eat it with. You’ll gobble up your dessert in two big gulps. Then it will be gone. And the meal will be over.” In France, she bemoans, you must eat your dessert with dessert spoons, which are “so large you could go for a swim in them,” turning a luxurious creme brulee into the hurried bowl of cereal you inhale before you run out the door. “Why don’t they get this? It’s so obvious.”
balconygardenweb.com
Muskmelon vs Cantaloupe | Difference Between MuskMelon and Cantaloupe
Muskmelon vs Cantaloupe: Learn the difference between these two summer fruits and never get confused with their identity!. Muskmelons and cantaloupes are popular fruits for summer desserts and salads. Both have a refreshing flavor and aroma. You can use them interchangeably, though muskmelons and cantaloupes are not the same. Know the difference and clear the muskmelon vs cantaloupe debate once and for all in the article below!
Upworthy
Meet Vaughn Smith, a carpet cleaner who can speak 24 different languages fluently
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2022. In Washington, D.C., where embassies and diplomats abound, interpreters can earn six-figure salaries at the State Department or the International Monetary Fund. Vaughn Smith can speak 37 languages by his count—at least 24 fluently enough to hold a conversation. He cleans carpets for a living. The 46-year-old claimed it was "missing the point" to wonder why he continues to work as a carpet cleaner. According to one expert’s definition, a hyperpolyglot can speak 11 languages or more: the higher the number, the rarer the person. Nonetheless, there have been several undocumented cases of linguistic talent. Regardless, Smith's abilities have raised questions about the limits of human potential, The Washington Post reports.
sixtyandme.com
Pulling the “Old person” Card
I am on the phone to a major department store in London from which we have just bought a new television (current one bought in 2006, so it was well time). We think we may need an additional part, but we’re a bit unclear, so I try the telephone “technical” department. They couldn’t help. I am told we need “customer service” and the call is transferred. The new advisor tells us we were right in the first place, so I phone back, get a different advisor and finally get the information I needed.
Upworthy
Hilarious pamphlet from 1918 shares advice on marriage written by a suffragette: 'Feed the brute'
The internet has a lot of marriage advice, but this one is probably the most unusual and surely will make you laugh. It is a pamphlet by a suffragette from 1918, posted on Twitter by @historyinmemes. The pamphlet has marriage advice, especially "to young ladies." It starts with, "Do not marry at all." Then it says, "But if you must avoid the Beauty Men, Flirts, and the Bounders, Tailor's Dummies, and the Football Enthusiasts." Then it gives options on what sort of person to choose, "Look for a Strong, Tame Man, a Firelighter, Coal-getter, Window Cleaner, and Yard Swiller."
