NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz

Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor

The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
Rob Pelinka Says It's 'Unfair' to Blame Lakers' Past Struggles on Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka came to the defense of Russell Westbrook, who was a lightning rod for criticism during his time with the team. "It's really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player," Pelinka told reporters Saturday. "The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren't working, you have to fix them."
Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says

Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Bucks in Bojan Bogdanović Trade Talks Before Deadline

A number of teams are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanović as Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic listed the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks as interested suitors but cautioned "none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved."
