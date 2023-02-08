Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons, Mitchell, Adebayo Trade Was Discussed by Nets, Heat, Jazz
Prior to going through a massive amount of tumult this season, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly had the chance to avoid at least one headache. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets "had an opportunity to get involved in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes" this past offseason. The deal would have sent Ben Simmons to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell to the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo to Brooklyn.
Bleacher Report
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Bleacher Report
Mikal Bridges Understands Suns Trading Him to Nets at Deadline: 'It's KD. I Get It'
Being traded away from a team for a player they prefer, and having your life uprooted in the process—especially in the middle of the season—can't be easy for NBA players. But Mikal Bridges hardly blamed the Phoenix Suns for packaging him in the deal that landed them Kevin Durant.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Draymond Green Says James Wiseman Trade to Pistons 'What He Needs'
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green bid a fond farewell and well-wishes on his podcast to his ex-teammate James Wiseman, who was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a four-team deal on Thursday (15:09 mark). "Being moved to the Detroit Pistons gives James an opportunity to [restart his career]," Green...
Bleacher Report
Magic Rumors: Terrence Ross Named Contract-Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade Deadline
Orlando Magic wing Terrence Ross is a "potential buyout candidate to keep an eye on," per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Ross is averaging 8.0 points on 43.1 percent shooting (38.1 percent from three-point range) in 22.5 minutes for the Magic. He's played in 42 games with nine starts. The 6'7"...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Gary Payton II Trade Decision Deadline Sunday After Failed Physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Sunday to decide whether they will execute the trade that brings Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area, according to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. Golden State agreed to acquire Payton in a four-team deal that included the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Want 'Premium Reserve' PG, Possible Chris Paul Successor
The Phoenix Suns already made waves by acquiring Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they may not be done making trades. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Phoenix has "contacted opposing teams in search of point guard reinforcements" in its desire to find "premium reserve ballhandling options who could even perhaps replace [Chris] Paul in the future."
Bleacher Report
Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade at NBA Deadline
The Dewayne Dedmon era in San Antonio is over. After two days. The Spurs waived Dedmon on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, after acquiring him and a 2028 second-round pick from the Miami Heat on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Dedmon, 33, wasn't a huge...
Bleacher Report
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Not Mentioned in Trade Talks, 'Wants to Be' With Team
Anthony Davis has not given any indication he wants to leave the Los Angeles Lakers despite some speculation to the contrary. "I have not heard Anthony Davis' name in any trade talks, but I will tell you this: Anthony Davis wants to be a Laker as far as I am told," ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Friday on This Just In.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
Bleacher Report
Rob Pelinka Says It's 'Unfair' to Blame Lakers' Past Struggles on Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka came to the defense of Russell Westbrook, who was a lightning rod for criticism during his time with the team. "It's really unfair to put the last year and a half about one player," Pelinka told reporters Saturday. "The whole roster has to come together and fit. Some things with sports sometimes that if things aren't working, you have to fix them."
Bleacher Report
Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Kyle Lowry Trade Talks Were Never 'Serious'
Although the Los Angeles Clippers made several good moves at NBA trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee, the team was reportedly never in serious talks for either D'Angelo Russell or Kyle Lowry, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN. Several of Lowe's sources confirmed that the...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says
Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Nets 4 1st-Round Picks in Mikal Bridges Trade Talks
After previously being rumored to have made a significant offer for Kevin Durant, the Memphis Grizzlies also tried to make a pitch to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round draft picks for the 26-year-old wing. Scotto did note...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Bucks in Bojan Bogdanović Trade Talks Before Deadline
A number of teams are reportedly interested in Bojan Bogdanović as Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline approaches. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic listed the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks as interested suitors but cautioned "none of those three really has anything that would entice the Pistons to part ways with the 33-year-old forward who is having the best offensive season of his career. It feels like a third team would have to get involved."
Comments / 0