Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was one of the 2022 college football season’s biggest surprises. He entered the year with a tenuous grasp on the Seminoles’ starting job and emerged as one of the nation’s best signal callers. Now, he is receiving Heisman Trophy hype as he returns for a fifth year with the program. According to Florida State coach Norvell, who recently appeared on the ACC Network, his star QB can get even better.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO