Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers 2025 edge Javion Hilson

Florida State offered Cocoa (Fla.) sophomore edge Javion Hilson on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller when sharing news of the offer. He also has offers from FAU, Indiana, Marshall, Pitt, UCF, Western Kentucky, and more. He took a visit...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU Football: The Battle's End announces relationship with DE Gilber Edmond

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is pushing all its chips in for the 2023 football season following a 10-win 2022. The Seminoles are bringing back plenty of top performers from last season and adding on with a talented group of transfers. Part of that transfer class is South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond. On Thursday, The Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with the defensive end:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State coach Mike Norvell calls Jordan Travis 'one of the best players in college football'

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was one of the 2022 college football season’s biggest surprises. He entered the year with a tenuous grasp on the Seminoles’ starting job and emerged as one of the nation’s best signal callers. Now, he is receiving Heisman Trophy hype as he returns for a fifth year with the program. According to Florida State coach Norvell, who recently appeared on the ACC Network, his star QB can get even better.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Local cheer coach makes history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach at Florida State University. Goodman began cheering at Florida State in 2010 and four years later she joined the team as the cheerleading coach. She said achieving the accomplishment was not easy.
PANAMA CITY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shhh … this is a Piebrary!

Midtown Reader's newest venture will satisfy your sweet tooth. On Sunday, Tallahassee’s Midtown Reader is holding a pretty sweet event — literally. The locally owned independent bookstore will be holding a grand opening bash for its new addition, “Piebrary.”. The tasty portmanteau of “pie” and “library” is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Blake Dowling: Cyber emergency at Tallahassee Memorial

In Tallahassee, Florida on the evening of Feb. 2, a cybersecurity incident occurred at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. TMH is a 772-bed hospital that has been serving the region since 1948; I know everyone in Tallahassee has used their services or knows someone who has. I wrote a column last month...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage

An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

