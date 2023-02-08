Read full article on original website
Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Related
FSU offers 2025 edge Javion Hilson
Florida State offered Cocoa (Fla.) sophomore edge Javion Hilson on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound prospect mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller when sharing news of the offer. He also has offers from FAU, Indiana, Marshall, Pitt, UCF, Western Kentucky, and more. He took a visit...
The Battle's End Collective signs another Florida State transfer to an NIL Deal
Another Seminole is partnering up with The Battle's End.
FSU Football: The Battle's End announces relationship with DE Gilber Edmond
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is pushing all its chips in for the 2023 football season following a 10-win 2022. The Seminoles are bringing back plenty of top performers from last season and adding on with a talented group of transfers. Part of that transfer class is South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond. On Thursday, The Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with the defensive end:
Florida State coach Mike Norvell calls Jordan Travis 'one of the best players in college football'
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was one of the 2022 college football season’s biggest surprises. He entered the year with a tenuous grasp on the Seminoles’ starting job and emerged as one of the nation’s best signal callers. Now, he is receiving Heisman Trophy hype as he returns for a fifth year with the program. According to Florida State coach Norvell, who recently appeared on the ACC Network, his star QB can get even better.
Florida High, Munroe girls hoops moving on in state tournament
FHSAA girls basketball state playoff games were played Thursday. Rickards, Florida High, Robert F. Munroe, Aucilla Christian and Madison County were in action.
Maclay, Crossroad Academy, Godby boys hoops celebrate district championships
High school boys basketball teams played for district championships Friday night.
Munroe girls basketball set for rematch in regional semifinals
Just two Big Bend girls basketball teams remain standing in the hunt for a state championship, and one of them hails from Quincy.
WJHG-TV
Local cheer coach makes history
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City native Natasha Goodman has made history as the first Black woman to cheer and coach at Florida State University. Goodman began cheering at Florida State in 2010 and four years later she joined the team as the cheerleading coach. She said achieving the accomplishment was not easy.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Shhh … this is a Piebrary!
Midtown Reader's newest venture will satisfy your sweet tooth. On Sunday, Tallahassee’s Midtown Reader is holding a pretty sweet event — literally. The locally owned independent bookstore will be holding a grand opening bash for its new addition, “Piebrary.”. The tasty portmanteau of “pie” and “library” is...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, February 11
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Josh Green has the details on the slight risk for severe weather today. Watch the attached video for the full forecast:
floridapolitics.com
Blake Dowling: Cyber emergency at Tallahassee Memorial
In Tallahassee, Florida on the evening of Feb. 2, a cybersecurity incident occurred at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. TMH is a 772-bed hospital that has been serving the region since 1948; I know everyone in Tallahassee has used their services or knows someone who has. I wrote a column last month...
Local leaders push to restore Amtrak service to Big Bend
Right now, there is a renewed push to get passenger rail back to the Big Bend. There are some challenges to overcome before that can happen.
Downtown Tallahassee Homelessness Issue Reaches Critical Stage
An alert from the Tallahassee Police Department about a dangerous individual who was “harassing patrons and businesses in the downtown area” has prompted a twitter thread highlighting the impact of the homelessness issue on downtown Tallahassee. The alert – provided below – notes that the individual “may have been violent towards citizens..” Peter Schorcsh, the […]
The Rev. Al Sharpton to lead protest after Florida governor's ban of African American studies course
Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders will travel to Tallahassee on Wednesday to protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' attempts to ban the teaching of African American history in Florida public schools.
Community members upset due to loss of CVS on Southside of Tallahassee
This pharmacy sits in the heart of the Southside of Tallahassee where many people can walk to receive their medication.
Trial date set for Khalil Ogilvie in death of Makayla Bryant
A date to begin a trial in the death of a former Florida A&M University cheerleader and graduate student has been set.
WCTV
LCSO finds loaded gun, arrests middle schooler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Fairview Middle school student was arrested Monday, Feb. 6, after bringing a loaded gun to campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. A student at the middle school notified the Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy (SRD) of an incident involving a...
City creating new ordinance for vacant properties
City leaders voted Wednesday night to create a new ordinance to help register vacant properties around the city which can decrease community blight and crime.
WCTV
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WCTV
Two bodies found on Crawfordville driveway, investigation underway
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead in the driveway of a Crawfordville home. Deputies responded to a house on Carousel Circle around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after they received a call about someone who was suicidal, said Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough. When WCSO arrived, the bodies of two deceased people were found. At least one of them appeared to be the victim of a homicide, he told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.
