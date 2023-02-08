Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ben Simmons Rumors: Nets Spoke to Several Teams About PG Before Kevin Durant Trade
Before trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns, the Brooklyn Nets were exploring deals involving Ben Simmons. Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, the Nets spoke with several different teams about Simmons in the aftermath of dealing Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Suns are acquiring Durant...
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby
The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
Kyrie Irving Called 'Amazing' by Luka Dončić in Mavericks Debut After Nets Trade
It has only been one game, but Luka Dončić already likes what he sees from his newest Dallas Mavericks teammate. Dončić called Kyrie Irving "amazing" in an interview with ESPN's Tim MacMahon after Irving had a team-high 24 points in Wednesday's 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Shams: 'Don't Think' Nets Had Mandate to Not Trade Kyrie Irving to Lakers at Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline despite having conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers about a deal to land the point guard. Irving also reportedly wanted to be moved to L.A., but NBA insider Marc Stein reported on...
Hornets Rumors: Miles Bridges, PJ Washington Contracts to Be Prioritized in Offseason
The Charlotte Hornets are planning to prioritize new contracts for P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges during the offseason, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Washington will become a restricted free agent at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, while Bridges remains a restricted free agent having not appeared in a game this season.
NBA Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Nets 4 1st-Round Picks in Mikal Bridges Trade Talks
After previously being rumored to have made a significant offer for Kevin Durant, the Memphis Grizzlies also tried to make a pitch to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges. Per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com, the Grizzlies offered the Nets four first-round draft picks for the 26-year-old wing. Scotto did note...
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell Talks LeBron James, Anthony Davis Partnership After Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers team that D'Angelo Russell is joining following this year's trade deadline is totally different than the one he was drafted into in 2015. It's a team with championship aspirations and pedigree, mainly in the form of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. And now, James and Davis...
Kevin Durant Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Every Draft Pick, Swap to Nets in Trade Talks
In the race for supremacy in the Western Conference, the Memphis Grizzlies made an all-in attempt to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Nets have been aware going back to July that the Grizzlies were "ready to trade every pick and swap of its own" to land Durant.
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline
The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says
Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs
Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Drew Trade Interest from 'Multiple Teams' at Deadline
Multiple teams were interested in acquiring Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Williams, 24, is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and was reportedly valued by some teams because they would have been able to retain his Bird rights.
Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline
After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed. The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Focused on' Kyle Lowry Trade; Clippers Linked amid Westbrook Buzz
The Miami Heat are reportedly hoping to move veteran point guard Kyle Lowry before the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline on Thursday. According to Anthony Chiang, Barry Jackson and David Wilson of the Miami Herald, the Heat are "focused on" a Lowry trade, and have a potential interested partner lined up in the Los Angeles Clippers.
Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz
After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
