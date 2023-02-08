ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woj: Kevin Durant Wanted Suns Trade; 'Unsettled' as Nets Eyed John Collins, Anunoby

The Brooklyn Nets granted Kevin Durant's request to be traded to the Phoenix Suns after trying to upgrade their roster around the 13-time All-Star. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant and his business manager, Rich Kleiman, informed Nets governor Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks their preference was to be moved to the Suns.
O.G. Anunoby Rumors: Grizzlies Offered Raptors 3 1st-Round Picks at Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors didn't trade O.G. Anunoby before Thursday's deadline, but the Memphis Grizzlies were among the many teams who tried to acquire the forward. "For instance, I've heard Memphis offered three first-round picks for Anunoby," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast (h/t RealGM). "But Toronto made it clear to these teams, like, 'we want a player, too.' I don't think that sort of player was on the table, at least from their view at least in Memphis."
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Clippers, Bulls Interested in PG If Cut After Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agreed to a three-team trade on Wednesday that will send Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, in part. ESPN Sources: The Lakers are finalizing deal to land Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in trade including Mike Conley and picks to Timberwolves and Russell Westbrook and a lightly protected 2027 LA first-round pick to Jazz.
Kevin Love Not Expected to Pursue Cavaliers Contract Buyout, Koby Altman Says

Kevin Love didn't get traded ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline, and despite falling out of Cleveland's rotation, it appears he isn't a buyout candidate either. Cavaliers' president of basketball operations Koby Altman told reporters that he hasn't discussed the buyout possibility with either Love or his representation. "I...
76ers Rumors: Jalen McDaniels Expected to Draw FA Interest From Jazz, Pacers, Spurs

Just a few days after becoming a Philadelphia 76er, Jalen McDaniels has quickly become a free-agent target for multiple teams, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. McDaniels, who was traded to Philadelphia from Charlotte in a four-team deal that included the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers, is reportedly expected to receive interest from the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant Won't Sacrifice Winning for Money in Blazers' Contract Talks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant is set to enter free agency this offseason, but money might not be too important. "If he decides to head to free agency, the Blazers will be able to offer him more years and more money than other teams, but a source close to Grant said the difference in money is not life-altering enough to sacrifice his desire to win," Jason Quick of The Athletic reported.
Pistons Fans Confused, Frustrated After James Wiseman Trade with Warriors at Deadline

After one of the wildest NBA trade deadlines in recent memory, one trade in particular has left Detroit Pistons fans flummoxed. The Pistons acquired center James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors and sent forward Saddiq Bey to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team trade that saw the Warriors wind up with five second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
76ers Rumors: Matisse Thybulle Trade with Mavs Was '95%' Done Before Blazers Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers moved on from Matisse Thybulle on Thursday, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal that landed them Jalen McDaniels. But according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers "came close to trading Thybulle to the Dallas Mavericks, according to sources. One source said that deal was "95 percent complete. The only holdup was the Sixers' insistence on receiving a first-round pick as part of the package for Thybulle."
Report: Bryn Forbes Waived by Timberwolves After Trade with Lakers, Jazz

After acquiring Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a three-team trade that also sent D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers and Russell Westbrook to the Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to waive guard Bryn Forbes in order to make space on their roster, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. Forbes,...
