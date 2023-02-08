Read full article on original website
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Manager Fired By Commissioners After Closed-Door Meeting
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez was fired at a special county commission meeting Friday afternoon in what one commissioner called a pre-orchestrated, political move plotted by his fellow commissioners. Sanchez, the first woman to serve as the county manager, was fired following a three-hour executive session at the start...
KRQE News 13
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate
University of New Mexico considers ending vaccine mandate
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder
Suspect arrested for 2020 Downtown Albuquerque murder
New Mexico law enforcement ask for help finding missing woman
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Celinda Lara, 35, was last seen around 8:00 p.m. February 5, 2023 near 5106 4th St. BCSO says she is known to frequent the area of Central Ave. and Coors Blvd. Lara is described as 5-foot-4, weighing about 170 pounds […]
bernco.gov
Virtual Job Fair: Feb. 15, 2-5 p.m.
Bernalillo County – BernCo’s debut virtual job fair last month attracted hundreds of registrants, led to 148 one-on-one conversations between job seekers and county staff, and several new hires. Virtual job fairs are not new. But the technology has evolved and now almost everyone is familiar with point...
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the State Ethics Commission. It alleges that Otero used her office for personal gain and to exchange favors, seeking sanctions that include fines of up to $5,000. Otero, a Republican elected as Torrance County clerk in 2020, was replaced in office last month by a decision of the board of county commissioners. The all-Republican board says Otero went missing from work and abandoned her duties. Linda Jaramillo was appointed in her place to serve as clerk through 2024. Jacob Candelaria, an attorney for Otero, called the misconduct allegations by the State Ethics Commission “outlandish, sexist and politically motivated,” and said that Otero has not abandoned her elected post.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
Albuquerque trainer accused of abusing dogs, letting them return home aggressive
KRQE News 13
Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
bernco.gov
Take a Ride on Us for The Big Game
Bernalillo County, NM – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, announce details for a safe ride option for Sunday’s football game celebrations. The Take a Ride on Us program provides the community the ability to take advantage of a safe ride option instead of driving under the influence during celebrations in which alcohol consumption is common.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM House Passes Gun Storage Bill
Following a three-hour sometimes contentious discussion yesterday (starting at about 12:10 in the recording), the state House passed 37-32 House Bill 9, also known as “Bennie’s Bill,” which creates criminal penalties in some cases for negligently storing firearms in such a way as to make them accessible to children. The bill’s name honors Albuquerque middle school student Bennie Hargrove, who was fatally shot in 2021 by a classmate using his father’s improperly stored gun. “This bill is about saving lives and protecting our children,” state Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, said in a statement. “If the gun used to take Bennie Hargrove’s life was properly secured, he would still be with us today. We can prevent school shootings and other senseless tragedies by holding adults accountable for negligently storing their guns.” The bill specifically holds adults accountable for making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor brandishes the weapon (a misdemeanor), and for negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor if the minor uses the weapon and it results in great bodily harm or death (a fourth-degree felony). As the Albuquerque Journal reports, Hargrove’s grandmother Vanessa Sawyer, along with numerous Albuquerque students, visited the Capitol yesterday to support the bill, which also has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller and the Albuquerque Police Department. The Senate will now consider the legislation.
934 citations issued in Albuquerque’s new license plate crackdown
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police (APD) is delivering on a promise to go after drivers in cars without license plates following a widespread warning last week. In the last six days, APD said teams of officers have issued nearly 1,000 citations for “license plate-related infractions.” Albuquerque’s Field Services Bureau and the Traffic Unit started the […]
Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue
Do you know someone who's been a victim to catalytic converter theft?
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
KRQE News 13
Brittany Alert issued for Highland Meadows man last seen in Albuquerque
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 30-year-old Stanely Hicks of Highland Meadows. Officials say Hicks was last seen Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. on the corner of Central and Girard in Albuquerque, N.M. He was last...
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
State Police officer saves teen from edge of Albuquerque bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being credited with saving a teenager’s life after stopping to check on a car pulled over on the side of a Paseo del Norte overpass. NMSP highlighted the officer’s actions in a recent video posted to social media, which features dash camera and body camera […]
